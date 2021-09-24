WarnerMedia Opens New Regional Hub in Singapore

WarnerMedia, a powerful global portfolio of iconic entertainment, news, and sports brands, has unveiled its new regional hub for Asia (excluding China and Japan).

Officially opened today (September 24, 2021) by Singapore's Minister for Communications and Information (MCI) Josephine Teo, the office signals the full integration of WarnerMedia's business in the region that includes Warner Bros., HBO and Turner brands. It also houses the new streaming platform HBO Max, which is expected to launch in its first Asian markets in the future.

Clement Schwebig, Managing Director of WarnerMedia for India, Southeast Asia and Korea, said: "Our new flagship office is truly spectacular. More than just a new workspace, it brings together the most incredible parts of our diverse business - from Harry Potter's Wizarding World to Looney Tunes, Game of Thrones and Wonder Woman - under one roof for the first time.

"Here in Singapore, we have long supported a sizeable ecosystem for the entertainment, broadcast, production and licensing industries. From our new Singapore hub, we will continue with our ambitious plans for the region."

WarnerMedia expects to substantially increase additional roles in Singapore in the coming years, including those in the technology field as the company increases focus on its direct-to-consumer streaming business led by Amit Malhotra, Managing Director for HBO Max in Southeast Asia, India and Korea.

"As we get ready to launch HBO Max in our first Asian markets, we'll build on WarnerMedia's legacy of incredible stories and introduce a brand-new streaming experience for our fans in the region," Malhotra said. "Our new office space in Singapore as a regional HQ will be the perfect backdrop for the innovative work to be done in the lead up to our launch."

On a tour of the office, Minister Teo also met with young Singaporean employees, who discussed their early experiences in the media industry. Joining her on the tour was Mr. Lew Chuen Hong, Chief Executive of the Infocomm Media Development Authority of Singapore (IMDA), who added:

"We are excited that Singapore is home to WarnerMedia's new Asian Hub. There is tremendous potential in this region, and the new Hub signals the central role that Singapore plays in WarnerMedia's expansion plans. Wonderful opportunities will be created for our media talents and the broader ecosystem, both in Singapore and in Asia."

The new office is a sprawling 40,000sqft across two floors at Solaris in Fusionopolis, the city state's media and tech business park. The modern space was designed by Singapore firm ID21 and incorporates a post-Covid and flexible work environment inspired by an "Activity Based Work" strategy.

Also at the opening ceremony were special guests including notable Singaporean filmmakers and storytellers Eric Khoo (HBO's Folklore, Food Lore and Invisible Stories) and Ler Jiyuan (HBO's Invisible Stories).