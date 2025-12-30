Singapore Police Force Band CENTENNIAL GALA Comes to Esplanade

🎭 NEW! Singapore Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Singapore & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Since sounding its first note as the 2nd Straits Settlement Police Band in 1925, the Singapore Police Force (SPF) Band has grown from strength to strength. From a modest military band, it has evolved into a world-renowned band with multiple distinct groups that create a vibrant musical force, continuing to inspire and engage audiences today.

In celebration of the Singapore Police Force Band CENTENNIAL GALA, this concert presents a specially curated selection of the Band's most beloved and iconic pieces from across the decades. With its theme "Bringing the Beat to You Since 1925", the programme spans from Western classical works such as Shostakovich's Festive Overture, to original arrangements and compositions by current and past SPF Band officers, some of which feature ethnic instruments.

The grand celebration sees the SPF Band, comprising its various ensembles including the Women Police Pipes and Drums (WPPD), elevated through partnership with the Gurkha Contingent Pipes and Drums Platoon (GCPD). Highlights for the evening include an item by vocalist and SPF Band former PNSman Taufik Batisah, as well as a showcase by the SPF Band's very own talented officer who will be performing seven different instruments.

