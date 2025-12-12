WAKE UP, WIGGY WORM! Comes to Esplanade

🎭 NEW! Singapore Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Singapore & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Wake Up, Wiggy Worm! is now playing at Esplanade. This December, step into PIP’s PLAYbox for a special, multi-sensory performance created for crawlers and toddlers—happening on select days and times!

All ages are also welcome to join in anytime during PLAYbox’s opening hours to enjoy the vibrant, shimmering textile art on display, and to participate in a fun, self-paced crafting activity. The textile art exhibition will be on display from 3 – 31 Dec 2025 at PLAYbox.

Featuring actor Jasmine Blundell, music by composer Bennett Bay, fabric collages by students of E-Bridge Pre-School, and creative direction by Natalia Tan.

Love Theater in Singapore? Join The Community! Whether you've got past experience writing about theater or just starting, the BroadwayWorld Community offers a unique opportunity to become a champion for your local arts community, helping raise awareness of local offerings and adding another local voice to the conversation at a time arts coverage is shrinking in the press across the continent. Join us and become a pivotal part of the movement that celebrates and promotes the arts in the digital age. Learn More