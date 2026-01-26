BURP Comes to Esplanade This Month

🎭 NEW! Singapore Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Singapore & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Get ready for BURP , a tale about a man who loves collecting sounds in special jars, each one a doorway to a special memory or feeling. Every day, he picks a few sound jars and plays them on his Incredible Sound Machine, transporting him back to extraordinary moments in time.

But one day, something strange happens—a mighty burp ripples through his entire body, a vibration so powerful that he just has to collect it before it escapes!

Will the man be quick enough to trap Burp in his sound jar or will Burp give him the slip? Join in on an extraordinary game of chase between the elusive Burp and the Sound Collector.

BURP was first presented by Esplanade – Theatres on the Bay in August 2024 as part of PLAYtime! Performances run 30 Jan – 15 Feb 2026.

PIP says: This is a performance that encourages children and their adults to listen closely to sounds that tell a story. In exploring different sounds and the feelings we associate with them, children can learn to identify, express and respond to emotions in themselves and others.