BJÖRN AGAIN - THE ABBA FOREVER TOUR is Coming to Singapore

Singapore, step back into 1979! Get ready to sing, dance, and relive the nostalgia as Björn Again brings The ABBA Forever Tour to Sands Theatre, Marina Bay Sands on from 14 to 16 August 2026. This dazzling celebration promises to light up the stage with ABBA’s iconic hits, unforgettable ballads, and the infectious energy that has made Björn Again the world’s number one ABBA tribute show.

For generations of Singaporeans, the music of ABBA has been more than just pop, it has been the soundtrack to weddings, school concerts, karaoke nights and family road trips. From the disco heyday of the late 1970s to the renewed global obsession sparked by Mamma Mia!, ABBA’s songs have continued to unite audiences across ages and backgrounds. In Singapore, where music is often a shared family experience, ABBA’s timeless melodies and soaring harmonies remain as beloved today as they were decades ago.

Widely regarded as the world’s number one tribute to ABBA, Björn Again performs the band’s biggest anthems, from Dancing Queen, Mamma Mia, Gimme! Gimme! Gimme! (A Man After Midnight) and SOS to iconic ballads including The Winner Takes It All, Fernando and Knowing Me, Knowing You. The concert also features favourites from the hit Mamma Mia! films, creating a complete celebration of ABBA’s extraordinary songbook.

Since their inception in 1988, Björn Again has performed in more than 120 countries and remains the only ABBA tribute show officially endorsed by the members of ABBA. Praised by global music icons including U2 and Metallica, the group has earned international acclaim for its musical precision and theatrical flair. Benny Andersson of ABBA himself urges, “Fans better make the most out of Björn Again because that’s the closest they are going to get to seeing ABBA. ABBA will never reform!” Rolling Stone (USA) calls the show “Fabulously flawless!” while Time Out New York hails it as “One of the most entertaining live shows in the world today.”

With dazzling costumes, spot-on vocals, outrageous humour and an infectious stage presence, Björn Again delivers an electrifying audience atmosphere unlike any other. There is no need to send out an S.O.S. for great music - this is a sing-along, dance-along extravaganza packed with flares, glitter and non-stop fun.

Dust off your platform shoes. Ring Ring all your friends. The world’s number one ABBA show is coming to Singapore, and it promises to be ABBA-solutely fabulous.