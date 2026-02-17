LES MISERABLES - THE ARENA SPECTACULAR Comes to the Sands Theatre, Marina Bay Sands

🎭 NEW! Singapore Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Singapore & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The musical theatre production Les Misérables – The Arena Spectacular will be presented at the Sands Theatre, Marina Bay Sands from March 24 through April 19, 2026, as part of its international tour marking the 40th anniversary of the long-running stage musical. The production is based on Victor Hugo’s 1862 novel and features an expanded concert staging designed for large venues, with a company of more than 65 cast and orchestra members.

Victor Hugo's classic tale is an enthralling story of broken dreams and unrequited love, passion, sacrifice and redemption – a timeless testament to the survival of the human spirit. With a magnificent score of iconic songs including “I Dreamed a Dream”, “On My Own”, “Bring Him Home”, “One Day More” and more, this epic and uplifting story is one of the world's most popular musicals, seen by over 130 million people worldwide in 54 countries and in 22 languages.

The Singapore engagement will include performances throughout the four-week run at the Marina Bay Sands venue, located at 10 Bayfront Avenue. The show is presented by Base Entertainment Asia and features a score by Claude-Michel Schönberg with lyrics by Alain Boublil. The Arena Spectacular version builds on earlier staged concert formats and incorporates redesigned staging and orchestration to accommodate arena-scale performances.