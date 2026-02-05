Nathania Ong to Lead K-Pop-Inspired LEGALLY BLONDE, THE MUSICAL

🎭 NEW! Singapore Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Singapore & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Singapore—Singapore Repertory Theatre (SRT) has announced that West End sensation and homegrown talent Nathania Ong will star as Elle Woods in a bold, reimagined production of "Legally Blonde, The Musical," opening at the Esplanade Theatre on July 29, 2026.

This isn't your 2007 Elle Woods. Veering away from traditional interpretations, this production uses K-pop aesthetics—characterized by high-fashion silhouettes and eclectic styling—to mirror Elle’s transformation into an intelligent, resilient legal powerhouse.

By viewing the story through an Asian lens, SRT highlights universal themes of self-belief that resonate far beyond the Western Ivy League. This production also leans into the central theme of sisterhood, emphasizing the circle of women and friendships that provide support to Woods in rising to the challenges, despite societal judgment and labels.

Nathania's 'Personal Return'

Ong is recognized as one of Singapore's most internationally accomplished performers, having held leading roles in the West End, such as Eponine in "Les Misérables" and Eliza Hamilton in "Hamilton." She also reprises the role of Eponine in various stops of the "Les Misérables World Tour Spectacular," the show's 40th-anniversary concert-style staging, which sold out in many cities.

She describes her casting in "Legally Blonde" as a professional milestone and a personal return, allowing her local community to witness her growth as a stage actress.

"Performing this role in Singapore means a great deal to me. While I spend a lot of time working in London, Singapore is home — it’s where I grew up and where most of my family still lives,” Ong says.

"Playing Elle Woods within a predominantly Asian cast is truly the cherry on top. Re-imagining the story in a majority Asian context brings a fresh dynamic to the role...," she adds.

SRT Artistic Director Gaurav Kripalani notes that having Ong allows the company to tell the story with "real authority and confidence," moving the narrative beyond mere nostalgia.

Featuring music and lyrics by Laurence O'Keefe and Nell Benjamin, "Legally Blonde" is known for its high-energy score, including the musical numbers "Omigod You Guys, "So Much Better," and "Bend and Snap."

Enjoy 15% off the tickets; join the waitlist for "Legally Blonde, The Musical."

Directed by Kate Golledge, SRT's production of "Legally Blonde" is supported by the Kewalram Chanrai Group, Bloomberg Philanthropies, Hakluyt, and Clifton Partners.