WE BANJO 3 to Perform at Wintergrass Music Festival

Grassroots crossover sensation We Banjo 3 will perform at Wintergrass Music Festival at the Hyatt Regency Hotel, 900 Bellevue Way NE, Bellevue, WA, 98004, on Friday, February 21st (4:15 p.m. Grand Ballroom) and Saturday, February 22nd (10:15 p.m. Grand Ballroom). This event is open to patrons of all ages. Festival pricing applies. For more information call (253) 428-8056 or visit wintergrass.com.

Rolling right out of 2019's highly successful "Roots To Rise" tour and the eponymous chart topping live record, Roots To Rise Live, We Banjo 3's "Rise & Shine" winter/spring 2020 U.S. tour kicked off in New York City on January 10th and will hit, in total, 30 markets in the Northeast, Pacific Northwest, East Coast and Midwest before concluding in St. Louis at the end of March.

Debuting in the U.S. in 2012, We Banjo 3 has since emerged as fast-rising touring darlings in the country that two of the members now call home. The Galway, Ireland, and Nashville-based quartet--comprised of two sets of brothers, Enda & Fergal Scahill and Martin & David Howley--continually push musical boundaries while maintaining an un-wavering devotion to the essential audience experience. WB3 seamlessly converge the shared and varied traditions of Americana, Bluegrass, and Celtic music with pop-sensible songcraft to create a truly unique and gratifying Signature Sound. Brilliantly commanded instruments--banjo, fiddle, mandolin, guitar, and percussion--effortlessly elevate lead singer David Howley's propulsive voice. Live on stage, their songs carry the listener along until, at the perfect moment, the band crescendos into catchy choruses with pitch perfect harmonies. We Banjo 3 deliver their music with such palpable rapport, stunning precision, and infectious energy, it's impossible to pigeonhole what kind of listener might suddenly consider themselves a WB3 fan. With recent stunning performances at such broad ranging festivals Merlefest, BottleRock, Summercamp, ROMP, Wintergrass and others, enthusiasts of almost every genre of music are taking notice. The band's fall 2019 tour hit 13 U.S. markets over 18 days, with most shows sold out in advance.

We Banjo 3 released their 6th CD, Roots To Rise Live, in July of 2019 in conjunction of the band's summer and fall 2019 U.S. tours. Recorded at The Ark in Ann Arbor, Michigan, the CD features a mix of original material, traditional compositions, select cover songs, and two previously unreleased tunes. The CD debuted at the beginning of August at # 1 on Billboard's Bluegrass Albums Chart spending 4 weeks in the peak position. The band's 2018 studio recording, Haven, spent 3 weeks at # 1 on that chart, marking the first time an Irish band held the # 1 position on this chart. When Haven re-entered the chart at # 5 in August 2019, joining Roots To Rise Live at the #1 position, WB3 made history again as the only Irish band to hold two top-5 chart positions simultaneously. Of Roots To Rise Live, Songlines Magazine reviewed "...this album by Celtgrass pioneers We Banjo 3 scorches its way through a rollercoaster set colliding their native Galway heritage with liberal helpings of blistering bluegrass and a telling nod to pop music."

We Banjo 3 is committed to giving back to the community, and raising awareness around the issue of mental health is a cause that is dear to their hearts. Toward this effort, We Banjo 3 donate $2.00 for every t-shirt and CD sold on their U.S. tours to organizations that work to provide mental health resources. In 2019, WB3 raised $7500.00 for Mental Health America, the nation's leading community-based nonprofit dedicated to addressing the needs of those living with mental illness and to promoting the mental health of all Americans. For 2020, We Banjo 3 is pleased to partner with start-up not-for-profit Backline. Backline works to support the mental health of music industry professionals and their families by providing streamlined access to mental health and wellness services and educational resources specific to the work and lifestyle of the music industry community. For more information on Backline, visit www.backline.care.





Related Articles Shows View More Seattle Stories