Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
BWW Regional Awards

Voting Now Open For The 2022 BroadwayWorld Seattle Awards

Voting is now open through December 31st, 2022.

Nov. 18, 2022  

Voting is now open for the 2022 BroadwayWorld Seattle Awards! Nominations were reader-submitted and now our readers get to vote for their favorites.

The 2022 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2021 through September 30, 2022. Our local editors set the categories, our readers submitted their nominees, and now you get to vote for your favorites! Voting will continue through December 31st, 2022.

Winners will be announced in January!

Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!

Voting Now Open For The 2022 BroadwayWorld Seattle Awards



Related Stories
Review: JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR at Reboot Theatre Photo
Review: JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR at Reboot Theatre
JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR has long been a mainstay in the musical theater world. Yet, despite its popularity, it is rarely produced outside of large production companies or national tours. Reboot Theater took up the challenge and gives us not only a solid production of this popular show, but also a modern twist. With great acting, some powerhouse vocals, and a clever audio-visual set, this show is one you shouldn’t miss.
Twelfth Night Productions Closes Run With MIRACLE ON 34TH STREET Radio Play Photo
Twelfth Night Productions Closes Run With MIRACLE ON 34TH STREET Radio Play
Twelfth Night Production will present The Lux Radio Theater version of the classic 1947 film MIRACLE ON 34TH STREET. TNP's Holiday Radio plays have become an annual tradition for community members seeking to revel in holiday cheer with friends and family.
Blue Man Group Returns To The Paramount This Month Photo
Blue Man Group Returns To The Paramount This Month
Premera Blue Cross Broadway at The Paramount will present the return engagement of the all-new tour of BLUE MAN GROUP at The Paramount Theatre from November 25 – 27. 
Photos: Behind the Scenes of Seattle Reps MR. DICKENS AND HIS CAROL Photo
Photos: Behind the Scenes of Seattle Rep's MR. DICKENS AND HIS CAROL
Seattle Rep has released a first look at photos from inside the making of their World Premiere commission, Mr. Dickens and His Carol. From the scenic and costume build happening at Seattle Rep, all the way into the rehearsal room, Mr. Dickens and His Carol features the work of dozens of Northwest artisans.

From This Author - BWW Awards


Voting Now Open For The 2022 BroadwayWorld Sacramento AwardsVoting Now Open For The 2022 BroadwayWorld Sacramento Awards
November 18, 2022

Voting is now open for the 2022 BroadwayWorld Sacramento Awards! Nominations were reader-submitted and now our readers get to vote for their favorites.
Voting Now Open For The 2022 BroadwayWorld San Antonio AwardsVoting Now Open For The 2022 BroadwayWorld San Antonio Awards
November 18, 2022

Voting is now open for the 2022 BroadwayWorld San Antonio Awards! Nominations were reader-submitted and now our readers get to vote for their favorites.
Voting Now Open For The 2022 BroadwayWorld Seattle AwardsVoting Now Open For The 2022 BroadwayWorld Seattle Awards
November 18, 2022

Voting is now open for the 2022 BroadwayWorld Seattle Awards! Nominations were reader-submitted and now our readers get to vote for their favorites.
Voting Now Open For The 2022 BroadwayWorld Toronto AwardsVoting Now Open For The 2022 BroadwayWorld Toronto Awards
November 18, 2022

Voting is now open for the 2022 BroadwayWorld Toronto Awards! Nominations were reader-submitted and now our readers get to vote for their favorites.
Voting Now Open For The 2022 BroadwayWorld Tampa AwardsVoting Now Open For The 2022 BroadwayWorld Tampa Awards
November 18, 2022

Voting is now open for the 2022 BroadwayWorld [REGION] Awards! Nominations were reader-submitted and now our readers get to vote for their favorites.