Village Theatre Announces Key Artistic Team Updates And Leadership Renewals

Village Theatre has announced several updates to its artistic leadership team, reinforcing its commitment to vibrant storytelling and artistic excellence for audiences across Seattle’s Eastside and the North Sound.

Artistic Director Adam Immerwahr has renewed his contract for an additional five years, ensuring continued visionary leadership and creative innovation. Since joining Village Theatre, Immerwahr has expanded the theatre’s artistic impact, enhanced its acclaimed youth education programs, and developed more than 15 new works across all stages of production.

Immerwahr recently directed Village Theatre productions of Dial M for Murder, Lerner and Loewe’s Camelot, Ken Ludwig’s Sherwood, and The Fantasticks. In his role, he oversees season selection and supervises the theatre’s artistic, education, and production departments.

Joining the artistic leadership team is Aislinn Frantz-Nava, newly appointed Associate Artistic Director. Frantz-Nava brings extensive experience in developing new musical theatre works and a strong background in production. At Chicago Shakespeare Theater, she produced the North American premiere of Six and the world premiere of The Notebook, in addition to numerous Shakespeare productions. Her tenure at the Eugene O’Neill Theater Center included work with the National Music Theater Conference and the Young Playwrights Festival.

Arika Matoba has been named Casting Director & Producing Associate, further strengthening Village Theatre’s commitment to intentional casting and collaborative producing. A performer and theatre professional, Matoba has appeared with Village Theatre and The 5th Avenue Theatre. In her current role, she leads event management and audition coordination, contributes to season planning, and supports mainstage productions from conception to performance.

Additionally, R.J. Tancioco has renewed his contract as Artistic Associate, continuing his ongoing partnership with Resident Music Supervisor Tim Symons. Together, their work has been integral to shaping the theatre’s musical direction and supporting artists across productions.

Tancioco’s recent credits include Jersey Boys and the Youth Education production of Les Misérables, while Symons’ recent work includes Lerner and Loewe’s Brigadoon and Legally Blonde: The Musical.

“We are incredibly proud of the team we've built and the direction we're heading,” said Derek Watanabe, Village Theatre Managing Director. “These updates reflect Village Theatre’s dedication to creating truly excellent, locally produced professional musical theater that resonates deeply with our audiences.”