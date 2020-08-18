VIDEO: King Of “Ghetto Rock” Releases New Music Video

Billy Ray Rock is blending the best of rock and hip hop, cultivating his own unique and memorable sound.

When you think of "funk" music, names like George Clinton, Bootsy Collins and Rick James immediately come to mind. When Washington state's music scene is mentioned, particularly Seattle's, names like Hendrix, Nirvana and Heart are usually thought of. Texas native and Washington resident, Billy Ray Rock is blending the best of both worlds, cultivating his own unique and memorable sound: "Ghetto Rock."

With the release of his retro-meets-modern single, "Get The Funk," the "King" of Ghetto Rock raced to the top of the iTunes R&B Songs chart, peaking at #2 in South Africa. The song has amassed over 33K Spotify plays, while a partial "teaser" video featuring his late brother Freddie, currently has over 6K views on Youtube. Billy Ray has now released an Official Full Length video for "Get The Funk:"

Billy Ray is originally from Mt Pleasant, Texas. While residing in the northwest, this youngest of 11 developed a storied history in music, including time spent as ghost music producer. Billy Ray plays more than 10 instruments, and he is the Lead Vocalist for the rock band, Level 21. While he remains the Lead vocalist for the band, he has embarked on a solo career. He is also the father to 2 daughters and a son. For more information please visit http://www.billyrayrock.com.

Shows View More Seattle Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You