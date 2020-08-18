VIDEO: King Of “Ghetto Rock” Releases New Music Video
Billy Ray Rock is blending the best of rock and hip hop, cultivating his own unique and memorable sound.
When you think of "funk" music, names like George Clinton, Bootsy Collins and Rick James immediately come to mind. When Washington state's music scene is mentioned, particularly Seattle's, names like Hendrix, Nirvana and Heart are usually thought of. Texas native and Washington resident, Billy Ray Rock is blending the best of both worlds, cultivating his own unique and memorable sound: "Ghetto Rock."
With the release of his retro-meets-modern single, "Get The Funk," the "King" of Ghetto Rock raced to the top of the iTunes R&B Songs chart, peaking at #2 in South Africa. The song has amassed over 33K Spotify plays, while a partial "teaser" video featuring his late brother Freddie, currently has over 6K views on Youtube. Billy Ray has now released an Official Full Length video for "Get The Funk:"