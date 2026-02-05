Molly Sides and Cameron Lavi-Jones Join JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR at 5th Avenue Theatre

🎭 NEW! Seattle Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Seattle & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Andrew Lloyd Webber and Tim Rice's ultimate rock opera, Jesus Christ Superstar, has found its Judas and Mary Magdalene at The 5th Avenue Theatre Company. Cameron Lavi-Jones, activist, vocalist, and guitarist for King Youngblood, as Judas, and Molly Sides, co-founder, songwriter, and vocalist for Thunderpussy, as Mary Magdalene have joined the cast. Lavi-Jones and Sides join Alexander Kilian who the theatre announced in December would star as Jesus. The production will be directed by The 5th's executive & artistic director Bill Berry and run in Seattle May 2-17, 2026.

The 5th's production of Jesus Christ Superstar will be both Lavi-Jones and Sides' professional theatrical debut. Kilian was most recently seen on The 5th's stage as Moritz in Spring Awakening, a role which the Seattle Times called one of “Seattle theater's best performances of 2024.”

“Considering the themes of Jesus Christ Superstar - power, betrayal, faith, public pressure, and the cost of standing by one's beliefs - this story feels especially timely,” said Lavi-Jones. “We're living in a moment where people are understandably questioning authority, wrestling with truth, and grappling with how movements can both inspire and destroy. This show doesn't offer easy answers, and I think that's what makes it so powerful right now. I'm incredibly honored to be playing Judas, a character full of contradiction, doubt, and above all else, hope for humanity.”

“At its heart, I believe Jesus Christ Superstar explores faith, love, and the vulnerability of believing in something greater than yourself,” added Sides. “It invites reflection, empathy, and grace. I feel deeply honored to join The 5th Avenue Theatre and to step into the role of Mary Magdalene, a woman who leads with love, listens with heart, and holds onto hope even in the face of loss. Values I hold dear and deep.”

Joining Kilian, Lavi-Jones, and Sides is a cast of phenomenal Seattle theater favorites including Mark Siano (A Very Die Hard Christmas) as Caiaphas, Cassi Q Kohl (The Last Five Years) as Annas, and Mari Nelson (Into the Woods) as Pontius Pilate. Also included in the cast are Trina Mills, Gill Vaughn-Spencer, Charles Simmons, Will Chadek, Aaron Alexander Gordon, Rae Nellie, Nalica Hennings, Anteia Delaney, Keola Kapulani Holt, Nehemiah Hooks, Sapphire Goetz, Mesgana Teklu, Keoni Dilay, Mackenzie Neusiok, Arthur Joseph Cuadros, Jason Weitkamp, Matthew Posner, Ethan Carpenter, Eric Polani Jensen, Michael Chris-Lois, Tarquinn White, Jade Harnish, Kekoa Dilay, Fiona Palazzi, Christopher Sweet, and Zhanea June. King Herod as well as the creative team will be announced at a later time.

Passion. Betrayal. Redemption. And the ultimate rock opera. The global phenomenon, Jesus Christ Superstar, runs May 2-17, 2026 at The 5th Avenue Theatre, located at 1308 5th Avenue, Seattle, WA.