ARNALDO! & FRIENDS Comes to Intiman Cabaret This March

Intiman Theatre has announced the lineup for Arnaldo! & Friends, a four-night showcase running March 26–29, 2026 at the Intiman Cabaret. Produced by Arnaldo! Drag Chanteuse and the Pacific Northwest Cabaret Association, this high-energy series spotlights the extraordinary depth and diversity of local talent in an immersive nightclub setting.

Each evening features the incomparable Arnaldo! (“a gloriously talented singer,” says The Seattle Times) with musicians John Engerman and Phil Demaree alongside a rotating lineup of guest artists for a dazzling mix of music, humor, and communal joy. With every performance curated as a one-night-only event, Arnaldo! & Friends offers audiences a fresh and unforgettable cabaret experience each performance. The lineup is as follows:

Thursday, March 26 8:00pm

Angie Louise, frontwoman of rock band The Love Markets; and The Sirens of Swing who bring their zany blend of lush harmonies and original arrangements.

Friday, March 27 8:00pm

Velvet-voiced crooner Art Anderson; and the award-winning Puget Sound a cappella trio Bodacious Ladyhood bring their tight harmonies and comedic songs.

Saturday, March 28 8:00pm

Singer and impersonator Faye B. Summers shares personal stories and songs; with Seattle-based singer, pianist, and actor Heather Gonio.

Sunday, March 29 6:00pm

Jazz vocalist Jhasmine Rabara; joined by Mark Rabe, an actor, singer, pianist, who tours nationally with Frank Ferrante's An Evening with Groucho.

The Intiman Cabaret is at the Erickson Theatre (21+ only), featuring table and bar seating and cocktail lounge service throughout. Specialty cocktails and NA options designed by Life on Mars.