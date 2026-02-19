Broadway at The Paramount Reveals 2026-27 Season - THE SOUND OF MUSIC, THE OUTSIDERS and More

🎭 NEW! Seattle Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Seattle & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Broadway at The Paramount 2026–2027 season has been revealed, featuring ten shows, including the seven-show season and three Season Options. The lineup brings new touring productions direct from Broadway along with recent and returning favorites to Downtown Seattle.

Subscription renewals go on sale Thursday, February 19 at 10 a.m., with new subscriptions available in the spring. Patrons may visit STGPresents.org/Broadway to join the subscription priority waitlist.

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child

August 22 – September 12, 2026

It’s time to believe in magic. This record-breaking hit and winner of six Tony Awards®, including Best Play, brings the wizarding world to life in a spectacular theatrical event. When Harry Potter’s son Albus befriends the son of Draco Malfoy, an extraordinary new adventure begins — one that has the power to change past and future forever.

Water for Elephants

October 6 – 11, 2026

The critically acclaimed bestselling novel comes to life in a spectacle-filled new musical. After a devastating loss, a young man jumps a moving train and joins a traveling circus, discovering a new life — and love — beyond his wildest dreams.

The Outsiders

November 27 – December 6, 2026

Winner of four 2024 Tony Awards®, including Best Musical, The Outsiders is adapted from S.E. Hinton’s seminal novel and Francis Ford Coppola’s iconic film. Set in Tulsa, Oklahoma, 1967, the coming-of-age story follows Ponyboy Curtis and his Greaser family as they navigate rivalry, identity, and belonging.

Disney’s Beauty and the Beast

December 22, 2026 – January 3, 2027

Disney’s first North American touring production of the beloved musical in more than 25 years arrives in an enchanting new staging, featuring the Oscar®-winning and Tony Award-nominated score including “Be Our Guest” and “Beauty and the Beast.”

The Who’s Tommy

March 16 – 21, 2027

The iconic rock opera returns in a dazzling new production. Featuring unforgettable songs like “I’m Free,” “Pinball Wizard,” and “See Me, Feel Me,” this reinvention of the groundbreaking musical feels more relevant than ever.

The Sound of Music

June 1 – 6, 2027

With its timeless story and beloved Rodgers & Hammerstein score, this cherished musical follows Maria and the von Trapp family in a vibrant, romantic production featuring classics including “Do-Re-Mi” and “Edelweiss.”

The Great Gatsby

July 6 – 11, 2027

The Tony Award-winning new musical based on F. Scott Fitzgerald’s classic American novel brings the Roaring Twenties to life in a spectacular story of love, wealth, and longing.

Season Options

Oh, Mary!

November 3 – 8, 2026

A dark comedy about a miserable Mary Todd Lincoln in the weeks leading up to Abraham Lincoln’s assassination. This 80-minute one-act play has been hailed as one of the best comedies in years.

Hadestown

January 19 – 24, 2027

Winner of eight 2019 Tony Awards, including Best Musical, this haunting and hopeful theatrical experience intertwines the mythic tales of Orpheus and Eurydice and King Hades and Persephone.

Six

April 20 – 25, 2027

From Tudor queens to pop icons, the six wives of Henry VIII remix five hundred years of heartbreak into a high-energy celebration of 21st-century girl power.