Bhama Roget to Star in MOTHER NATURE, THE FAREWELL TOUR at Intiman Cabaret

Intiman Theatre has announced the full cast and creative team for Mother Nature: The Farewell Tour, a genre-defying rock spectacle created, written, and performed by multidisciplinary artist Bhama Roget, and directed by Jennifer Jasper. The limited engagement runs April 2–5, 2026, at the Intiman Cabaret.

In this darkly comic reckoning with humanity, Mother Nature herself takes the stage with a guitar in her hands and a mic turned all the way up for one last tour. Backed by a live on-stage band, Roget channels a cosmic, sharp-tongued, heartbreakingly funny force of creation to explore beauty and power, grief and invention through the eyes of a mother who has watched many species come and go.

Blending original rock music, opera, comedy, and what Roget calls “absurdism-as-protest,” Mother Nature: The Farewell Tour moves from apocalyptic spectacle to startling intimacy. The result is a blistering and deeply human theatrical event that invites audiences not to panic about the end of the world — but to look honestly at who we are becoming within it.

“Mother Nature isn't here to scold us,” says creator and performer Bhama Roget. “She's here to help us understand our true nature, where it came from, and how it has brought us to this moment. Though equal parts celebration and intervention, party and performance review, ultimately it is a love letter from a mother to her children.”

Roget previously appeared at Intiman in Stick Fly (2017). She will be backed by an electrifying band featuring Brendan Milburn (Keyboards / Music Director), Evan Mosher (Electronica, Synths, Vocals / Video & Sound Design), Aimee Zoe (Drums, Vocals), Sherri Jerome (Guitar, Vocals), and Ben Heege (Bass, Vocals). The humorous projections are created by Liesl Lavery.

Individual tickets and cabaret tables seating 2, 4 or 6 guests are on sale now at Intiman.org. The Intiman Cabaret at Erickson Theater (1524 Harvard Ave.) is 21+ only. Enjoy immersive seating with drinks and snacks delivered right to your seat. Specialty cocktails and NA options designed by Life on Mars are available.