SIGNS OF LIFE Will Host One-Night-Only Concert Event This Month

🎭 NEW! Seattle Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Seattle & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Astro Lab Productions has announced a one-night-only event: Signs of Life, an original concept album, live in concert. Taking place on Monday February 23 at the Neptune Theatre (1303 Northeast 45th Street, Seattle, WA), the star-studded concert version of the brand-new musical, with a book, music, and lyrics by Christopher DeLair, will feature artists from the concept album as well as special guests.

Performers scheduled to appear include Tony Award nominee Jenn Colella (Suffs); Leif Coomer (Mrs. Doubtfire); Bella Coppola (Smash); Tony and Grammy Award nominee Damon Daunno (Oklahoma); Charity Angél Dawson (Waitress); Alexa Green (Wicked); Grammy Award winner Aoife O'Donovan; Solea Pfeiffer (Moulin Rouge!); and the Grammy-nominated band, Lucius; as well as special guests Cayman Ilika, Cassi Q Kohl, and Veronica Otim.

All proceeds from ticket sales will go towards Seattle Theatre Group's educational programs, which focus on personal and professional development for students, community members, artists, and organizations throughout the Pacific Northwest. Tickets are available now via Seattle Theatre Group and Ticketmaster.

Signs of Life is an original new musical about a young man coming of age in a chaotic and dysfunctional Long Island family. As he attempts to understand himself within his family and the world, he is led on a journey by the twelve signs of the zodiac. At once profoundly introspective and bursting across the stage with energy, light, and love, Signs of Life celebrates what makes us all divinely human.

Signs of Life, the concept album, will be released in 2026. Featuring a book, music, and lyrics by Christopher DeLair, the album is produced, mixed and engineered by Dan Molad (Lucius, Emily King, JD McPherson, Mt. Joy), and co-produced by Chris Ranney, who also serves as music supervisor. Three singles are currently streaming, featuring Grammy Award winner and two-time Tony Award nominee Shoshana Bean (Hell's Kitchen); Tony and Grammy Award nominee Damon Daunno (Oklahoma); and Solea Pfeiffer (Moulin Rouge!).

The full album features Grammy Award winner and two-time Tony Award nominee Shoshana Bean (Hell's Kitchen); recording and touring artist Celisse; Tony Award nominee Jenn Colella (Suffs); Leif Coomer (Mrs. Doubtfire); Grammy Award nominee Deborah Cox; Bella Coppola (Smash); Tony and Grammy Award nominee Damon Daunno (Oklahoma); Charity Angél Dawson (Waitress); Alexa Green (Wicked); Jinkx Monsoon (Oh, Mary!); Grammy Award winner Aoife O'Donovan; Solea Pfeiffer (Moulin Rouge!); Emmy, Tony and Grammy Award nominee Vanessa Williams; and Grammy Award nominees Jess Wolfe & Holly Laessig of the band Lucius.

The Signs of Life album features Jacob Mann and Frank Locrasto on keys; Tamir Barzilay, Ted Poor, and Kosta Galanopoulos on drums and percussion; Alex Pfender and Peter Lalish on guitar; Alan Hampton and Solomon Dorsey on bass; and Rob Moose on strings.

The album is executive produced by Erin Coomer and Paula Tharp. General Management is by Joey Monda for Sing Out, Louise! Productions. Casting is by The TRC Company.

Christopher DeLair is a Seattle-based composer. He's been writing for the last 20 years, and Signs of Life is his debut as a writer/composer of a major work. He has spent 20+ years music directing for many regional theatres and touring productions, including many productions at Seattle's 5th Avenue Theatre. He was the Associate Conductor for the national tours of Annie and The Wizard of Oz.

Astro Lab Productions is a theater production company based in Seattle, whose mission is to build stellar musical experiences for audiences big and small and focusing on developing new works with new artists.