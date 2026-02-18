Music Of Remembrance To Present ECHOES OF CONSCIENCE At Benaroya Hall

March concert blends classical and jazz traditions with world premiere choreography by Donald Byrd.
Music of Remembrance (MOR) will present ECHOES OF CONSCIENCE on Sunday, March 15, 2026 at 3:00 p.m. at Benaroya Hall. The program explores artistic resistance and moral responsibility through music created under political oppression, incorporating both classical and jazz traditions.
Artistic Director Mina Miller described the concert as a response to contemporary questions about creative responsibility. “Creative courage is not just political – it's deeply moral,” she said. “This program came together in real time, shaped by the world we're living in now.”
The program features works by members of the Front National des Musiciens and composers associated with “Les Six,” including Darius Milhaud, Francis Poulenc, Georges Auric, and Paul Arma. At the center of the evening is Milhaud’s La création du monde, which blended jazz and classical idioms in a statement of cultural openness. The performance will feature world premiere choreography by Donald Byrd, performed by Spectrum Dance Theater.
The concert also places jazz at the forefront, including a medley of songs associated with Josephine Baker performed by Jacqueline Tabor. UW Jazz Saxophone Professor Michael Brockman will perform Marmalade Sonata by Manuel Rosenthal. The program also includes Serenade No. 2 by Bohuslav Martinů and protest art songs by Arma, Auric, and Poulenc.
Sunday, March 15, 2026 | 3:00 p.m.
Benaroya Hall
200 University Street
Seattle, Washington
Tickets: $60; Students $25 (ID required)
Bohuslav Martinů
Francis Poulenc
Tom Wang, clarinet (2025 David Tonkonogui Memorial Award Recipient)
Manuel Rosenthal
Michael Brockman, saxophone
Jacqueline Tabor, chanteuse
Osama Afifi, double bass
John Hansen, piano
Paul Arma, Georges Auric, Francis Poulenc
Rosamund Dyer, mezzo-soprano
Darius Milhaud
Featuring world premiere choreography by Donald Byrd
Spectrum Dance Theater
Laura DeLuca, clarinet
Mikhail Shmidt, violin
Elisa Barston, violin
Natasha Bazhanov, violin
Susan Gulkis Assadi, viola
Walter Gray, cello
Cristina Valdés, piano
Birdy Adler
Cody Krause
Cooper Sullivan
Katarina Lee
Natalie Johnson
Serene Wong
Isabella Smith
