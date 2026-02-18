 tracker
My Shows
News on your favorite shows, specials & more!
Home For You Chat My Shows (beta) Register/Login Games Grosses

Music Of Remembrance To Present ECHOES OF CONSCIENCE At Benaroya Hall

March concert blends classical and jazz traditions with world premiere choreography by Donald Byrd.

By: Feb. 18, 2026
Music Of Remembrance To Present ECHOES OF CONSCIENCE At Benaroya Hall Image

Music of Remembrance (MOR) will present ECHOES OF CONSCIENCE on Sunday, March 15, 2026 at 3:00 p.m. at Benaroya Hall. The program explores artistic resistance and moral responsibility through music created under political oppression, incorporating both classical and jazz traditions.

Artistic Director Mina Miller described the concert as a response to contemporary questions about creative responsibility. “Creative courage is not just political – it's deeply moral,” she said. “This program came together in real time, shaped by the world we're living in now.”

The program features works by members of the Front National des Musiciens and composers associated with “Les Six,” including Darius Milhaud, Francis Poulenc, Georges Auric, and Paul Arma. At the center of the evening is Milhaud’s La création du monde, which blended jazz and classical idioms in a statement of cultural openness. The performance will feature world premiere choreography by Donald Byrd, performed by Spectrum Dance Theater.

The concert also places jazz at the forefront, including a medley of songs associated with Josephine Baker performed by Jacqueline Tabor. UW Jazz Saxophone Professor Michael Brockman will perform Marmalade Sonata by Manuel Rosenthal. The program also includes Serenade No. 2 by Bohuslav Martinů and protest art songs by Arma, Auric, and Poulenc.

ECHOES OF CONSCIENCE

Sunday, March 15, 2026 | 3:00 p.m.
Benaroya Hall
200 University Street
Seattle, Washington

Tickets: $60; Students $25 (ID required)

PROGRAM

Serenade No. 2

Bohuslav Martinů

Sonata for Two Clarinets

Francis Poulenc
Tom Wang, clarinet (2025 David Tonkonogui Memorial Award Recipient)

Marmalade Sonata

Manuel Rosenthal
Michael Brockman, saxophone

The Spirit of Josephine Baker

Jacqueline Tabor, chanteuse
Michael Brockman, saxophone
Osama Afifi, double bass
John Hansen, piano

Art Songs of Protest

Paul Arma, Georges Auric, Francis Poulenc
Rosamund Dyer, mezzo-soprano

La création du monde

Darius Milhaud
Featuring world premiere choreography by Donald Byrd
Spectrum Dance Theater

PERFORMERS

MOR Chamber Ensemble

Laura DeLuca, clarinet
Mikhail Shmidt, violin
Elisa Barston, violin
Natasha Bazhanov, violin
Susan Gulkis Assadi, viola
Walter Gray, cello
Cristina Valdés, piano

Spectrum Dance Theater

Birdy Adler
Cody Krause
Cooper Sullivan
Katarina Lee
Natalie Johnson
Serene Wong
Isabella Smith




Need more Seattle Theatre News in your life?
Sign up for all the news on the Winter season, discounts & more...


Videos