Music Of Remembrance To Present ECHOES OF CONSCIENCE At Benaroya Hall

Music of Remembrance (MOR) will present ECHOES OF CONSCIENCE on Sunday, March 15, 2026 at 3:00 p.m. at Benaroya Hall. The program explores artistic resistance and moral responsibility through music created under political oppression, incorporating both classical and jazz traditions.

Artistic Director Mina Miller described the concert as a response to contemporary questions about creative responsibility. “Creative courage is not just political – it's deeply moral,” she said. “This program came together in real time, shaped by the world we're living in now.”

The program features works by members of the Front National des Musiciens and composers associated with “Les Six,” including Darius Milhaud, Francis Poulenc, Georges Auric, and Paul Arma. At the center of the evening is Milhaud’s La création du monde, which blended jazz and classical idioms in a statement of cultural openness. The performance will feature world premiere choreography by Donald Byrd, performed by Spectrum Dance Theater.

The concert also places jazz at the forefront, including a medley of songs associated with Josephine Baker performed by Jacqueline Tabor. UW Jazz Saxophone Professor Michael Brockman will perform Marmalade Sonata by Manuel Rosenthal. The program also includes Serenade No. 2 by Bohuslav Martinů and protest art songs by Arma, Auric, and Poulenc.

ECHOES OF CONSCIENCE

Sunday, March 15, 2026 | 3:00 p.m.

Benaroya Hall

200 University Street

Seattle, Washington

Tickets: $60; Students $25 (ID required)

PROGRAM

Serenade No. 2

Bohuslav Martinů

Sonata for Two Clarinets

Francis Poulenc

Tom Wang, clarinet (2025 David Tonkonogui Memorial Award Recipient)

Marmalade Sonata

Manuel Rosenthal

Michael Brockman, saxophone

The Spirit of Josephine Baker

Jacqueline Tabor, chanteuse

Michael Brockman, saxophone

Osama Afifi, double bass

John Hansen, piano

Art Songs of Protest

Paul Arma, Georges Auric, Francis Poulenc

Rosamund Dyer, mezzo-soprano

La création du monde

Darius Milhaud

Featuring world premiere choreography by Donald Byrd

Spectrum Dance Theater

PERFORMERS

MOR Chamber Ensemble

Laura DeLuca, clarinet

Mikhail Shmidt, violin

Elisa Barston, violin

Natasha Bazhanov, violin

Susan Gulkis Assadi, viola

Walter Gray, cello

Cristina Valdés, piano

Spectrum Dance Theater

Birdy Adler

Cody Krause

Cooper Sullivan

Katarina Lee

Natalie Johnson

Serene Wong

Isabella Smith