Seattle Women's Chorus to Perform LEGACY at Benaroya Hall

Seattle Women's Chorus invites audiences to reflect, remember, and recommit through Legacy, its new concert which elevates women's stories across generations — with a powerful focus on environment, family, community, and justice — featuring pieces that honor trailblazers, lift up marginalized voices, and celebrate the collective power of women's experiences.

A significant highlight of the program is “Say Her Name” by Alicia Lee, a poignant musical memorial honoring women of color — particularly Black and trans women — whose lives were taken by violence. In a moment shaped by ongoing racial injustice, anti-trans legislation, and renewed national conversations about whose stories are valued and protected, Legacy uses music to insist on visibility, dignity, and collective responsibility.

“This piece holds so much weight,” said Meisha Wangerin, Seattle Women's Chorus singer and board member, who will also serve as a narrator of the piece. “‘Say Her Name' connects our personal stories to a much larger legacy of Black women whose lives mattered deeply, even when the world failed to protect them. Performing it within Legacy is a powerful reminder of why we sing — to bear witness, to honor history, and to call each other toward something better.”

Legacy also marks a significant milestone for the chorus: it is the first major concert led by Seattle Women's Chorus' new resident conductor, Beth Ann Bonnecroy, a celebrated conductor, voice teacher, and lifelong musician — and the first woman to hold the role.

“Legacy brings together music that speaks to who we are, who we've been, and who we can become,” said Bonnecroy. “These pieces honor communities that have shaped our world — and continue to do so — through courage, creativity, and compassion. We're excited to share a concert that uplifts stories too often left untold.”

Additional highlights include Moira Smiley's “We Are Timeless,” a stirring tribute to individuality and human connection. Familiar favorites such as Bob Dylan's “The Times They Are A-Changin',” Marvin Gaye's “Mercy Mercy Me,” and a joyful mashup of “Put a Little Love in Your Heart” and “Love Train” round out the concert with hope and musical nostalgia.

“Legacy honors the stories that shape us and the voices that guide us forward,” said Paul Caldwell, Seattle Women's Chorus artistic director. “I'm deeply proud of the powerful music our singers are bringing to life.”

“This program is a testament to the chorus's mission: to use music as a force for connection, reflection, and change,” said Craig Coogan, Seattle Women's Chorus executive director. “Legacy blends joy, remembrance, and advocacy in a way that only Seattle Women's Chorus can, and we're thrilled to welcome audiences into this powerful musical experience.”