GREASE Comes to the Village Theatre This Spring

Village Theatre continues their season with the record-breaking Grease, one of the world's most popular musicals. Featuring the many hit songs that became the soundtrack of a generation, like “Greased Lightnin',” “Alone at the Drive-in Movie,” and “It's Raining on Prom Night,” this 1950s pop culture satire is filled to the brim with grit, glam, and youthful exuberance. Directed and choreographed by Lisa Shriver (Beautiful: The Carole King Musical), this production of Grease promises nonstop, nostalgic, hydromatic fun. Grease is on stage in Issaquah March 24–May 3, 2026, and in Everett May 9–June 7, 2026.

In roles made famous by John Travolta and Olivia Newton-John, head “greaser” Danny Zuko and new girl Sandy Dumbrowski try to relive their sizzling summer fling as the Burger Palace Boys and Pink Ladies of Rydell High's senior class navigate the peer pressures and social politics of high school in the 1950s. So throw on a poodle skirt, dust off that leather jacket, and rediscover the show that's been winning hearts for generations!

Returning to Village Theatre after directing the sensational jukebox musical Beautiful: The Carole King Musical, Lisa Shriver is excited to embrace both the nostalgic feel of Grease as well as bring a fresh perspective to the musical that premiered over five decades ago.

"I want to direct this show and tell this story for my teenage daughter," said Shriver, "because the lessons Grease taught my pre-adolescent self remain true: an incredible group of friends and a few rockin' musical numbers CAN solve all your problems (well, at least a few)."

"I couldn't be more excited to have Lisa Shriver leading this new production of Grease," said Artistic Director Adam Immerwahr. "With her at the helm, I know we're in for a high-octane, nostalgic, and amazing production of Grease that will illuminate the show in new ways. I can't wait to share it with our community."

Grease features book, music and lyrics by Jim Jacobs and Warren Casey.

The cast features Alegra Batara (Patty Simcox), Ben Dow (Doody), Tori Gresham (Frenchy), Cherisse Martinelli (Marty), Nick McCarthy (Roger), Maya McQueen (Sandy Dumbrowski), Pilar O'Connell (Jan), Brandon O'Neill (Vince Fontaine), Connor Russell (Eugene), Jasmine Jean Sim (Rizzo), Dane Stokinger (Teen Angel/Johnny Casino), Teri Lee Thomas (Miss Lynch), Daniel Velasquez (Danny Zuko), Jeffery Wallace (Sonny), Shelby Willis (Cha-Cha and Dance Captain), Susanna Cathryn Ballenski (u/s Frenchy, u/s Cha-Cha, u/s Jan), Tommy Beale (u/s Eugene, u/s Roger), Conor Breen (u/s Sonny, u/s Kenickie, u/s Roger, u/s Doody, u/s Eugene), Danny Kam (u/s Johnny Casino, u/s Vince Fontaine, u/s Teen Angel), Jacqueline Tardanico (u/s Marty, u/s Rizzo, u/s Miss Lynch), and Chailia Wendland (u/s Sandy, u/s Patty).

The creative team bringing the Rydell High school spirit to the stage includes Scenic Designer Jason Ardizzone-West, Costume Designer Danielle Nieves, Lighting Designer Robert J Aguilar, Sound Designer Ken Travis, and Stage Manager JR Welden.

The creative team also includes Associate Director Jessica Low, Associate Music Director Elisa Money, Associate Choreographer Katy Tabb, Associate Lighting Designer Casey Price, Associate Set Designer Emma Antenen, Fight Director Geoffrey Alm, Intimacy Director Bretteney Beverly, Dialect Coach Gin Hammond, and Casting Partner Calleri Jensen Davis.