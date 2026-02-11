Tacoma Little Theatre and UWT to Stage SPRING AWAKENING in 2026

🎭 NEW! Seattle Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Seattle & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Tacoma Little Theatre and The University of Washington-Tacoma Theatre Department bring the Tony Award Winning musical Spring Awakening to life. Spring Awakening is directed by Maria-Tania Bandes B. Weingarden, musically directed by Daniel Wolfert, and choreographed by Ashley Roy-Simpson.

In 1891 Germany, where adults hold power, young Wendla questions life's mysteries while her mother silences her curiosity. Meanwhile, the fearless Melchior defends his anxious friend Moritz, who is overwhelmed by puberty and school pressures. As Melchior and Wendla discover a powerful but forbidden desire, Moritz's despair leads to tragedy, with the rigid school system blaming Melchior for his friend's fate. When Wendla's unexpected pregnancy is revealed, the young lovers confront a world unwilling to support them. With raw emotion and a powerful score, Spring Awakening captures the highs and lows of rebellion.

TLT & UWT's production of Spring Awakening features the talents of: Macy Byrd (Wendla), Ayo Alaka (Melchior), Eliana-Marie Becerra Bandes (Martha), Zym Edson (Moritz), Annelise Martin (Thea), Fisher Wapato (Hanschen), Monique Otter-Johnson (Anna), Ellian Kelly (Ernst), Kiley Dollymore (Ilse), Evan Dyck (Georg), Russell Dunmire (Otto),

Eric Strachan (Adult Man), Naomi Blue Nieves Driver (Adult Woman), with Loryestine Buentipo, Em Castle, Phoenix Fassio, Finn Henwood, Alexandria Melville, Erik Davis, Naitiyah Prum, Cordelia Seil, Alexandria Smith, and Beau Xzane as members of the ensemble.

The production team features: Maria-Tania Bandes B. Weingarden (Director), Daniel Wolfert (Musical Director), Ashley Roy-Simpson (Choreographer), Kay Meier (Stage Manager), Blake R. York (Scenic Design), Krista Lofgren (Costume Design), Michelle Weingarden-Bandes (Lighting Design), Chandler Garry (Sound Design), Gail Thomason (Props Manager), Carter Thompson (Fight Choreography), Cessalee Stovall (Intimacy Director), and Joy Martin (Assistant Stage Manager).

Spring Awakening will run Friday, March 6, through Sunday, March 29, 2026, for a total of 15 performances. Evening showings are at 7:30pm and matinees are at 2:00pm, please check the website for exact dates.

There will be a special “Pay What You Can” performance on Thursday, March 19, 2026, at 7:30pm. Tickets for that performance are available now online, in person, or over the phone.

The performance on Sunday, March 29, 2026, at 2:00pm will be an ASL interpreted performance.