Review: BASKERVILLE: A SHERLOCK HOLMES MYSTERY at Village Theatre

Mysterious and mischievous are two words that ensure a pretty good time when it comes to a night at the theater. Ken Ludwig’s Baskerville: A Sherlock Holmes Mystery is the embodiment of these words. Skillfully directed by Adam Immerwahr, Village Theatre’s production of the live-action mystery is now playing.

We follow Sherlock Holmes and Dr. Watson as they solve the mystery of "The Hound of the Baskervilles" before a family curse dooms the newest heir. Though this five-person cast is small, you’d never even notice. With an all-star cast swiftly shifting from character to character, the audience is fully engaged and impressed by their versatility.

The biggest standout of the show for me was the flawless technical aspects, thanks to Set Designer Andrea Bryn Bush. When you first enter the theater, the stage and set design appear unassuming. Entirely gray with strict and strong points and curves. Definitely not something you’d see and imagine it to be as wonderfully diverse as it was. Throughout the show, secret compartments open, changing the set, offering various props, and entirely shocking the audience. This element added a necessary whimsy to the already whimsical nature of the text. Never knowing where the next door would be, the audience had their own mystery to solve, which felt entirely exciting as the show progressed.

The costume design was equally impressive. Costume Designer Pete Rush delivered exceptionally accurate and gorgeous designs that helped the actors transform from character to character, with clothing that fit the actors and their characters so well that it was sometimes hard to tell who was who, which added another layer of excitement to the show.

The small cast features Avery Clark (Doctor Watson), Richard Nguyen Sloniker (Sherlock Holmes), and Jonelle Jordan, Mark Emerson, and Calder Jameson Schilling, who played chameleons all night, changing from character to character faster than you could blink.

Each actor brought immense talent to their performance, and each is a perfectly fitting puzzle piece, integral to the show's caliber. I particularly enjoyed the performances of the three actors, who shifted from role to role. I give major props to the three for keeping everything straight while simultaneously keeping the audience joyfully entertained.

Baskerville: A Sherlock Holmes Mystery runs until February 22, 2026, at Village Theatre Issaquah, with a subsequent run from February 28 - March 22 at Village Theatre Everett. For more information and to purchase tickets, please visit: https://villagetheatre.org/see-a-show/baskerville

