Stars Of Marvel's THE AVENGERS: ENDGAME To Headline ACE Comic Con!

ACE Comic Con is returning to the Pacific Northwest this summer with a team of marvelous heroes and villains representing the MCU, Fox and more!

Chris Evans (Captain America), Josh Brolin (Thanos / Cable), Zoe Saldana (Gamora / Neytiri / Lt. Uhura), Jeremy Renner (Hawkeye), Don Cheadle (War Machine), Lee Pace (Ronan / Thranduil), and Taron Egerton (Eggsy from Kingsman / Elton John) will headline ACE Comic Con Seattle, with Brolin, Saldana, and Cheadle making their comic con debuts, at WAMU Theater & CenturyLink Field Event Center on June 28-29-30, 2019.

VIP admissions, photo ops, autographs, and general admission tickets are on sale now via www.acecomiccon.com. ACE Comic Con Seattle will also feature 60+ world-renowned comic writers & artists, 125+ hand-picked vendors & exhibitors, three full days of live panel programming and free activations from Mad Monster, BrickCon, the Museum of Pop Culture (MoPOP), R2 Northwest: Pacific Northwest R2 Builders Club, Caricatures by Over the Line Art and more, all of which can be enjoyed with a General Admission ticket.

"Seattle embraced ACE last year, and we are extremely excited to return with an incredible lineup of stars," says Stephen Shamus, ACE Universe President. "It's an amazing time for Josh, Zoe and Don to be making their first convention appearances, coming just after the release of the most anticipated and successful superhero movie of all time, Avengers: Endgame."

ACE is redefining comic conventions by building a global community of superhero fans and partnering with major players across key industries including technology, media, entertainment, gaming, publishing, manufacturing, licensing, and retailing to create the most immersive and robust experience for its audience. ACE Comic Con Seattle at WAMU Theater & CenturyLink Field Event Center is the next installment of the already world-famous ACE Universe brand. ACE's second trip to Seattle follows unforgettable weekends at ACE Comic Con Arizona, ACE Comic Con Midwest and ACE Comic Con Long Island, featuring global icons such as Gal Gadot (Wonder Woman), Henry Cavill (Superman), Tom Holland (Spider-Man), Jason Momoa (Aquaman), Stan Lee (Marvel), and many more.

"Fans everywhere want memorable experiences with the greatest superheroes in the world, regardless of how or when they were introduced to these characters," says Gareb Shamus, ACE Universe CEO. "It is an honor to return to Pacific Northwest, where we can continue to connect fans with world-class illustrators, premier retailers and our powerhouse celebrities. We look forward to spending the weekend with returning attendees or first-timers, giving ACE guests that once-in-a-lifetime experience!"

Stay tuned as ACE Comic Con continues to announce additional guests, future dates, cities, and ticket information at www.acecomiccon.com.





