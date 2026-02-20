Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater Returns To Seattle For Three Performances At The Paramount Theatre

🎭 NEW! Seattle Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Seattle & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater will return to Seattle for performances at The Paramount Theatre from March 20 through March 22 as part of Seattle Theatre Group’s (STG) 2025/26 Performing Arts Series.

The engagement marks a milestone season for the company as it begins a new chapter under Artistic Director Alicia Graf Mack. The Seattle performances will feature a mix of new works, repertory selections, and the company’s signature work, Revelations.

The program, jointly curated by Graf Mack and Associate Artistic Director Matthew Rushing, includes several world premieres: Embrace by Fredrick Earl Mosley; Difference Between by Matthew Neenan; and Song of the Anchorite by Jamar Roberts. The engagement also features the company premiere of Medhi Walerski’s Blink of an Eye and a new production of Judith Jamison’s duet A Case of You. The Sunday matinee will include Grace.

Embrace explores themes of connection and healing, set to music by Stevie Wonder, Kate Bush, Des’ree, Ed SHeeran, and P!nk. Difference Between marks Neenan’s first work for the company, with music by singer-composer Heather Christian. In Song of the Anchorite, Roberts revisits Alvin Ailey’s 1961 solo Hermit Songs, drawing on jazz trumpeter Avishai Cohen’s interpretation of a Ravel adagio.

Walerski’s Blink of an Eye examines the relationship between movement and music, set to works by J.S. Bach. Jamison’s A Case of You, originally part of her 2005 work Reminiscin’, is performed to Diana Krall’s rendition of the Joni Mitchell song.

Performance Schedule

Friday, March 20 at 7:30 p.m.

Blink of an Eye, A Case of You / Embrace / Revelations

Saturday, March 21 at 7:30 p.m.

Blink of an Eye, A Case of You / Embrace / Revelations

Sunday, March 22 at 2:00 p.m.

Grace / Difference Between, Song of the Anchorite / Revelations

Tickets are on sale now at www.stgpresents.org or at The Paramount Theatre box office, located at 911 Pine Street in downtown Seattle.