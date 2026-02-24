Intiman and BeautyBoiz to Host HOTEL GATSBY MASQUERADE in April 2026

🎭 NEW! Seattle Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Seattle & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Intiman Theatre and BeautyBoiz has announced the lineup for Hotel Gatsby - Masquerade, a dazzling new chapter of the Gregory Award-winning cabaret experience, playing April 9–12, 2026 at the Intiman Cabaret.

Following its sold-out debut last season — and fresh off the 2025 Gregory Award for Outstanding Ensemble in Dance/Movement — Hotel Gatsby reopens its doors for an unforgettable masquerade. This nightlife spectacle invites audiences to don their best masquerade attire and step into a decadent world of glamour, temptation, and intrigue where transformation reigns and nothing is quite as it seems.

Created by BeautyBoiz in collaboration with the Purple Lemonade Collective, this new iteration deepens the world of the original production while amplifying its electric fusion of dance, drag, and theatrical spectacle. BeautyBoiz are the artists-in-residence at the Intiman Cabaret, and this production reflects an ongoing investment in boundary-breaking queer performance in Seattle.

“Returning to Intiman as artists-in-residence is more than an honor — it's a powerful reminder that queer art deserves real investment,” says BeautyBoiz Creative Director Kaleb Dameron. “Hotel Gatsby - Masquerade is about spectacle, yes — but it's also about community, transformation, and claiming space in the spotlight.”

The Purple Lemonade dancers attending the masquerade are Carlos Vidal, César Pinzon, Finesse, Jenna Summerfield (Daiquiri Doll), Reign, and Mystique Crush. A rotating line up of mysterious guests will be checking into the hotel including Glory Joel, Moscato Sky, Queen Andrew Scott, and Manny Manstands.

The Intiman Cabaret (21+) transforms the Erickson Theatre (1524 Harvard Ave.) into an intimate nightclub experience complete with table and bar seating, immersive staging, and cocktail lounge service throughout the performance, placing audiences at the center of the spectacle.

Masquerade attire is highly encouraged. Tickets and additional information at intiman.org.