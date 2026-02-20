RUTHLESS! THE MUSICAL To Open At SecondStory Repertory

🎭 NEW! Seattle Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Seattle & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

SecondStory Repertory will present RUTHLESS! THE MUSICAL beginning Friday, February 27 at 8 p.m., with performances continuing through March 15 at its Redmond venue. The production features a book and lyrics by Joel Paley and music by Marvin Laird, directed by Harry Turpin with music direction by Olivia Pedroza.

Described as a dark satire blending elements of Gypsy and The Bad Seed, the musical centers on eight-year-old Tina Denmark, an ambitious young performer determined to land the lead role in her school play—by any means necessary. The show lampoons backstage rivalries and stage parent dynamics while incorporating plot twists and musical numbers. Running time is approximately two hours, including a ten-minute intermission, and the production is rated PG-13.

PERFORMANCE SCHEDULE

Friday, February 27 at 8 p.m.

Saturday, February 28 at 8 p.m.

Thursday, March 5 at 8 p.m.

Friday, March 6 at 8 p.m.

Saturday, March 7 at 8 p.m.

Sunday, March 8 at 2 p.m.

Thursday, March 12 at 8 p.m.

Friday, March 13 at 8 p.m.

Saturday, March 14 at 8 p.m.

Sunday, March 15 at 2 p.m.

PAY-WHAT-YOU-CAN PREVIEW

A Pay-What-You-Can preview will be held Thursday, February 26 at 8 p.m. Tickets will be available beginning at 6 p.m. in the lobby on the day of the performance. A minimum price of $1 applies, with a limit of four tickets per purchaser.

TICKETING INFORMATION

Subscribers may reserve or exchange seats by emailing boxoffice@secondstoryrep.org.

SecondStory Repertory is located at 7325 166th Ave NE, Suite F250, Redmond, WA.