Spokane Arena & the First Interstate Center for the Arts Survey Says Attendees Are Waiting to Return to Live Events

A new survey from the Spokane Public Facilities District indicates that the majority attendees are wanting to return to attending live events in the upcoming months. The survey was open for one week and received nearly 7,000 unique submissions.

Results show that 60% of respondents would attend a show by October. The majority of those attending would also support potential new policies put in place due to COVID-19 protocols.

"The overwhelming response and the positive data from the survey will allow us to reshape the event experience and bring people back into our buildings to engage in live events," expressed Matt Meyer, Director of Entertainment. "There will definitely be some changes to the consumer experience and building policies, but the positive feedback will help shape these experiences, while keeping everyone's health top of mind."

The survey results have been sent out to agents, promoters, managers, and local venues to help reshape the event experience locally and bring live events back to venues. Spokane venues have begun working together to form a cohesive plan to reopen facilities in a similar fashion. The Spokane Public Facilities District would like to thank everyone who took the time to complete this survey.

The full findings of the survey can be found here.

Related Articles Shows View More Seattle Stories

More Hot Stories For You