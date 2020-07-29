Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Seattle Rep Postpones 2020-21 Season

Article Pixel Jul. 29, 2020  
Seattle Rep has announced the postponement of its 2020-21 season.

"After much deliberation, it has become clear that we can no longer proceed with our 2020/21 season as scheduled," a statement on the company's site reads. "The challenges of producing safely amid a pandemic continue to evolve and so must we. We are working tirelessly on our return to the theater, a space that we will reimagine to meet the current public health needs."

The company says that it will continue pursuing new opportunities in the digital sphere, in addition to launching a major new play commissioning effort that will kick off this fall and span the next decade.

Read the full statement at https://www.seattlerep.org/plays/202021-season/.


