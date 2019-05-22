Seattle Public Theater Announces 2019/20 Season

Seattle Public Theater is thrilled to announce its 2019/20 Season full of nationally recognized playwrights and award-winning titles all with superb conversations at their core. Our season includes the delicious satire The Thanksgiving Play by Larissa Fasthorse; Joshua Harmon's Admissions, a dramedy that takes an extremely timely look at the privilege of getting into college; Pipeline by Dominque Morisseau, a deeply moving story of a mother's fight to give her son a future; and the achingly human and often humorous Cost of Living by Martyna Majok, winner of the 2018 Pulitzer Prize for Drama.

Additionally, we are delighted to bring back Seattle's holiday favorite, Christmastown by local playwright, Wayne Rawley. This laugh-a-sentence, film noir inspired thriller takes the audience on what the Seattle Times calls the "best new holiday romp of the year!"

This is hands down the most exciting season to walk the boards at Seattle Public Theater and we cannot wait to share each and every moment with you. Details and dates for each production are below.

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

THE THANKSGIVING PLAY BY Larissa Fasthorse

Dates: October 17 - November 16, 2019

Ah, Thanksgiving, that most American of holidays: when families gather to celebrate the warmth of home, the bounty of the harvest - and a legacy of genocide and violent colonial expansion. Good intentions collide with absurd assumptions in Larissa Fasthorse's wickedly funny satire, as a troupe of terminally "woke" teaching artists scrambles to create a pageant that somehow manages to celebrate both Turkey Day and Native American Heritage Month.

CHRISTMASTOWN BY WAYNE RAWLEY

Dates: November 27 - December 24, 2019

In this film noir-inspired holiday thriller, hard-boiled detective Nick Holiday investigates some un-holiday-like shenanigans taking place in Christmastown that sends him on a search for the truth about Big Red. Add a glamorous elf, a used-Christmas-tree salesman, a muckraking reporter, and a quick-thinking cab driver, and you have what the Seattle Times calls the "best new holiday romp of the year!"

ADMISSIONS BY Joshua Harmon

Dates: January 30 - February 23, 2020

Outer Critics Circle and Drama Desk Award winning play, Admissions is a new play that explodes the ideals and contradictions of liberal white America. Sherri Rosen-Mason is head of the admissions department at a New England prep school, fighting to diversify the student body. Alongside her husband, the school's Headmaster, they've largely succeeded in bringing a stodgy institution into the twenty-first century. But when their only son sets his sights on an Ivy League university, personal ambition collides with progressive values, with convulsive results.

PIPELINE BY DOMINQUE MORISSEAU

Dates: March 19 - April 12, 2020



Nya, an inner-city public high school teacher, is committed to her students but desperate to give her only son Omari opportunities they'll never have. When a controversial incident at his upstate private school threatens to get him expelled, Nya must confront his rage and her own choices as a parent. But will she be able to reach him before a world beyond her control pulls him away?

With profound compassion and lyricism, Pipeline brings an urgent conversation powerfully to the fore. Morisseau pens a deeply moving story of a mother's fight to give her son a future - without turning her back on the community that made him who he is.

COST OF LIVING BY Martyna Majok

Dates: May 21 - June 14, 2020

What is the road that brought us here? Unemployed truck driver Eddie sits at a bar alone, recalling his final moments with wife, Ani, when a car accident turned the focus of their relationship from divorcing to caregiving. Overworked, under-qualified, and nearly homeless, Jess takes on another job to make ends meet - this time, as a personal caregiver for a wealthy and beautiful graduate student named John, who has cerebral palsy. The histories, influences, and challenges of four lives converge in the meeting of two strangers in a small, empty apartment in Bayonne, NJ.

All shows will be at Seattle Public Theater. 7312 West Green Lake Dr. N Seattle 98103

Single Tickets: $17-34

Subscriptions: $99-$350 Available Here: http://bit.ly/SPT_Subscribe

More Information visit www.seattlepublictheater.org





