Seattle Opera Appoints Shannon Rolbiecki Director of Development

Seattle Opera has selected Shannon Rolbiecki, a seasoned development professional and Certified Fundraising Executive (CFRE), as its new Director of Development. As a classically trained singer and opera performer, Rolbiecki brings a rich musical background to Seattle Opera. She begins in the role on December 12, 2022.

"With her passion for arts and culture, exceptional track record, and straight-forward personality, Shannon is ideal to serve as our next Director of Development," said General Director Christina Scheppelmann. "Shannon's drive and resiliency will fit in perfectly with Seattle Opera's culture and I look forward to adding her many talents to our very gifted development staff."

Rolbiecki previously served as Senior Director of Advancement for the Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra in her home state of Wisconsin, where she was responsible for a portfolio of more than $3 million dollars in annual contributed revenue, as well as the $139 million A Grand Future campaign. Most recently, she was the Director of Development, Marketing, & Communications at the Tacoma Art Museum, where she oversaw the creation of a cohesive development and marketing strategy and led a team of eight in spearheading operational functions. She also guided the museum's $10 million dollar Imagine More campaign.

"I'm thrilled to join the team at Seattle Opera," said Rolbiecki, who trains as an endurance athlete and long-distance runner in her spare time. "To work in support of an art form I love for an organization of such quality and integrity is beyond exciting. The arts are still in recovery, but for organizations with strong, creative teams and incredible programming, there is great opportunity. I see this at Seattle Opera. I look forward to helping move the organization forward into its next phase of development."