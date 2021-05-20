Seattle International Dance Festival Returns June 12-19 At Broadway Performance Hall

a??



With great excitement, the Seattle International Dance Festival will return next month for a 16th season with live, in-person dance performance featuring more than 25 local dance organizations and more than 80 dancers.

Emerging after more than a year of virtual performances, SIDF remains a celebration of contemporary dance, this year concentrating on the many incredible dance organizations and professionals that enrich the Northwest region, showcasing their work during six different performances. SIDF will take place June 12-19 at the Broadway Performance Hall -- show tickets and Festival Passes are on sale now at SeattleIDF.org.

For the first time ever, SIDF is hosting a festival featuring an all-local showcase curated by dance organizations including eXit Space, Khambatta Dance Company, Spectrum Dance Theater, Velocity Dance Center, and Yaw Theater, as well as presenting artists and other local groups including Albee Abigania, Alex Ung/The Guild, Alicia Mullikin, badmarmarDANCE, dani tirrell, Khambatta Dance Company, Lavinia Vago, Marlo Martin, Nia Amina-Minor, Noelle Price/PriceARTS, Spectrum Dance Theater, and many others.

"What a year it has been! We are thrilled to see this Festival be remounted, bringing -- what for the dance community is -- essential live dance back to Seattle," Cyrus Khambatta, SIDF artistic director said. "This festival is full of incredible dancers bursting with creativity and energy after a year of absence. Audiences can look forward to seeing a variety of contemporary dance styles represented by a diverse cast of dancers. Some of this work has been developed through the experiences of this past year, some of this work has been in development for much longer, and it is a joy to be part of rebuilding the dance community in front of this audience through this Festival."







The SIDF will take place inside the Broadway Performance Hall on Capitol Hill with a 25% capacity cap, keeping the six foot, socially distanced guideline top of mind. To accommodate and include as wide an audience as possible, each performance of the SIDF will also be live streamed through an onstage feed. Additional live stream events will include community gatherings and conversations with dance artists that focus on rebuilding the dance community, and feature special guests.

Tickets to the SIDF are on sale now with single show tickets priced at $18 for those 25 and under and $25 for general admission. A two-show pass is available at $40, an All-Festival Pass at $85, and a Premium Festival Pass is $135, which includes a premium seating section and bottled water (for consumption outside lobby).