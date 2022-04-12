Seattle Center Announces 60th Anniversary Celebration

Six decades ago the Century 21 Exhibition, also known as the 1962 Seattle World's Fair, attracted nearly 10 million attendees during its six-month run and put Seattle on the world's map. This month Seattle Center, the site of the World's Fair, celebrates 60 years of growth as Seattle's hub for arts and community gatherings, commemorating what is "New, Now & Next," the theme of the celebration.

Seattle Center and its more than 30 resident organizations kick off the six-month celebration of its 60th anniversary date, Thursday, April 21 - beginning at 10:30 a.m. - at the Seattle Center Armory Food & Event Hall mainstage. The public event, featuring remarks from Seattle Mayor Bruce Harrell, Seattle Center Director Robert Nellams, Pacific Northwest Ballet Executive Director Ellen Walker, will honor the Center's history and provide a look forward to the future of the 74-acre campus.

The celebration will include music by DJ Mike Steve and a spoken word performance by youth poet laureate Zinnia Hansen, as well as a few locals sharing a 60th birthday with the Seattle World's Fair - who will receive a special gift and be on hand for a rendition of "Happy Birthday" by the Seattle Opera with a piano accompanist at 11 a.m., the exact time the gates opened to the world 60 years ago. Birthday cupcakes, from Trophy Cupcakes will be served to those attending the festivities - and as a throwback to the "World's Largest Birthday Cake" unveiled at the 1962 Seattle World's Fair, a giant cutout of the cake will be available for photos.

The New, Now, Next celebration includes several opportunities for public participation, including:

Galaxy Golden Tickets

Share a 60th birthday with the Seattle World's Fair (for those born between April 21, 1962 & October 21, 1962) or have a favorite memory to share about a fun experience at Seattle Center? If so, 60 lucky contest winners of a "Galaxy Golden Ticket" will be selected, providing free single-day access for the winner and one guest on April 21st to select Seattle Center attractions including the Space Needle, Chihuly Garden and Glass, and Pacific Science Center. To enter, and for contest information, visit www.seattlecenter.com/connect/contests beginning Monday, April 11.

Space Needle Contest

Celebrate the Space Needle's 60th anniversary by painting the roof its original color: Galaxy Gold! Five Grand Prize winners will be able to harness in, grab a paint roller, and help mark this historic event with a once-in-a-lifetime experience. Enter to win at http://spaceneedle.com/60 by telling us your favorite Space Needle memory from over the past 60 years. In addition to the grand prize winners, there will be 60 other prizes awarded including tickets to Seattle International Film Festival, Chihuly Garden and Glass, and the Space Needle. Enter by April 15, 2022! Winners will be selected on Monday, April 18. See you at the top!

Digital Photo Booth

A free green-screen photo booth featuring keepsake photos via digital download will be available 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Thursday, April 21 in The Armory.

Kids Coloring Contest

Children are invited to color the "World's Largest Birthday Cake" from the 1962 World's Fair, in a contest to win a pack of children's prizes. The contest runs April 21-May 22, 2022. The coloring sheet and contest rules are available at the Seattle Center customer service desk or via download at www.seattlecenter.com/connect/contests.

Seattle Center Scavenger Hunt

A self-guided scavenger hunt will be offered to Seattle Center visitors throughout the month of June, giving participants an opportunity to win bounty of exclusive Seattle Center experiences including a visit to the roof of the Space Needle, Seattle Center Monorail behind-the-scenes tour and free year-long VIP pass, and a glass blowing experience at Chihuly Garden and Glass. Complete scavenger hunt participation details and rules will be available beginning June 1 on Seattle Center's Facebook, Instagram and Twitter channels.

"After 60 incredible years, we know a thriving Seattle Center is at the heart of a thriving One Seattle. Every day, and in every way, Seattle Center represents our vision for One Seattle by bringing people together, embracing our community's values and cultural traditions, and celebrating the people who make this region special. We should all be thankful for the opportunities Seattle Center creates to honor ethnic diversity and cultivate deeper awareness, understanding and respect for the cultures and communities who drive the vibrancy of our City and region - and make us proud to call Seattle home," said Mayor Harrell.

Seattle Center among former World's Fair sites is an exception, as it remains a place where the entire community is welcome, where community happens, and where community can learn about itself - reflecting Seattle's ever-broadening community. Over the past six decades Seattle Center has undergone significant transformations as the home for festivals - including Bumbershoot, Seattle Center Festál, Seattle PrideFest - and new and refurbished world-class arts, sports and events venues including Seattle Children's Museum, Seattle Children's Theatre, Marion Oliver McCaw Hall, Fisher Pavilion, MoPop, SIFF Film Center, Chihuly Garden and Glass, KEXP studios, Seattle Center Skate Plaza, Artists at Play children's play area, the Space Needle's $100 million remodel, and the privately funded redevelopment of Climate Pledge Arena completed last year.

"This month we celebrate the genius and forethought of the Seattle World's Fair organizers, who sought from the beginning to leave the 74-acre campus as a legacy to the people of Seattle. They sought to give back to their community as they envisioned a place for arts and community gatherings. Sixty years later, their dreams have become reality in important and exceptional ways," said Nellams. "Our goal has always been to honor and nurture this amazing community asset, and now is the perfect time to visit Seattle Center to partake in all that it has to offer."

Seattle Center extends special thanks its Official Seattle Center Sponsors - Alaska Airlines, The Climate Pledge, Coors Light, Pepsi, Premera, Symetra, T-Mobile, and WaFd Bank.

For more information about Seattle Center's history and 60th anniversary events and contests, visit www.seattlecenter.com/connect/60th-anniversary.