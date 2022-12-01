Review: MR. DICKENS AND HIS CAROL at The Seattle Rep
A seemingly biographical play that never happened … and shouldn’t have.
Charles Dickens' "A Christmas Carol" is an enduring classic. We all know this. It's never been out of publication since its first publishing in 1843. It has spawned numerous movie, TV, and stage adaptations from the serious to the Muppets. Now the Seattle Rep has come along with a World Premiere of Samantha Silva's "Mr. Dickens and His Carol", based on her book of the same name. Taking a supposed look at the creation of this classic tale, this historical fiction is heavy on the fiction and light on the history, cutting a wide swath with its poetic license about the author and turning him into a pompous buffoon in a story and a production in desperate need of an editor.
Silva's fiction starts with the truth that Dickens, a celebrated and successful author, finds his latest book "Martin Chuzzlewit" underperforming in its sales. So much so that his publishers are looking to reduce his monthly income to pay for the poor sales and encourage him to write a Christmas story, as they tended to sell well. And that's where the truth starts to wane. The rest of the play is filled with inanities of Dickens complaining about people demanding money from him, physically turning himself into the likeness of Scrooge to evade his family and creditors, and cheating on his wife several times, turning this beloved author into a philandering, whining, miser.
OK, fine, no one is above parody, but the story and play itself has no idea what story it wants to tell. Act one meanders about, introducing character after character that lend nothing to any assemblance of plot. In fact, it takes an inordinate amount of time introducing his family and then dismisses them for the majority of the play making me wonder why we needed all that exposition about them. Overly complicated seems to be the theme of this show as it keeps trying to turn Dickens into Scrooge and somehow correlate his life during the creation of "A Christmas Carol" with the story itself. Right down to a crutch wielding little boy named Tim and an overly contrived ghost. And then to try and make light of these situations, she insists on throwing in instance after instance where the characters reference Dickens' quotes, titles, and characters in their daily conversation which just felt pandering.
To make matters worse, Silva, whose notes in the program say she's much more experienced with writing screenplays than stage plays, treats the structure of the show like a movie. Way too many locations and characters, forcing director Braden Abraham to include several moments where people wander about the stage on a turntable, saying nothing, to indicate the passage from one place to the next. So many times, in fact, that several moments began to look like montages ... on stage!
The need for an editor of the staging and script extends to the production as well with a set from Scott Bradley that, at first, looked interesting but then felt overly complicated, under thought out, and overdressed. The most egregious point came when we entered Mr. Bumble's (the name of a character from "Oliver Twist") toy shop. Remember it's 1843 but the décor has crates with the Coca-Cola emblem (which wasn't introduced until 1886) and worse, a prominently displayed board game of "The Waltons" TV show. Because the kids in 1843 liked to watch 1970's television shows?!
The cast of Seattle A-listers tries their best with this overblown script, but they look at if they are trying. Adam Standley as Dickens comes off as a one-note fool who doesn't so much grow in the story, as he just prattles until the show is over. An ending that seemed to happen five or six times mind you in this over two-and-a-half-hour play. Other wonderful actors forced into horrible roles include Julie Briskman and Basil Harris in multiple roles trying to keep the levity up and Sunam Ellis whose character seems to be utterly clueless as to how money works. The one moment of sincerity in the show, unsurprisingly, comes from R. Hamilton Wright as Dickens' mooching father.
Overly complicated script, overly complicated staging, and an overly complicated set in a tale that acts like it's history but is definitely not makes this one of the rare severe fumbles from an otherwise solid theater company. And so, with my three-letter rating system, I give "Mr. Dickens and His Carol" an "I guess I'm the Scrooge here", NAH Humbug. A show, based on real people, with not one likable character in the bunch.
"Mr. Dickens and His Carol" performs at the Seattle Rep through December 23rd. For tickets or information visit them online at www.seattlerep.org.
From This Author - Jay Irwin
Born and raised in Seattle, WA, Jay has been a theater geek for years. He attends as many shows as he can around the country and loves taking in new exciting... (read more about this author)
November 28, 2022
L. Frank Baum’s classic fantasy “The Wonderful Wizard of Oz” is the gift that just keeps on giving. From its 1901 origins to the 1939 iconic film to any number of sequels, movies, and even a Broadway musical or two, we always seem to want to hear more and more about the magical land of Oz. And no small part of those tales is the fabulous William F. Brown and Charlie Smalls, Tony Award winning musical, “The Wiz” from 1974. And now the 5th Avenue Theatre has brought this green gem to vivid life with their current delightful production.
Review: RODGERS AND HAMMERSTEIN'S CINDERELLA at Village Theatre
November 19, 2022
“Rodgers and Hammerstein’s Cinderella” is an enduring classic for a reason. Sure, it’s family friendly and has a worldwide recognizable name, but in addition to it’s wonderful songs, it’s shown to be amazingly adaptable based on the production. From the original telecast versions in the 50’s and 60’s that took a more fairy tale, traditional telling, to the updated Whitney Houston and Brandy Norwood version in the 90’s that leaned into the comedy along with updated orchestrations. Not to mention many, many stage revivals. With songs from the original sometimes cut and songs from other R&H shows being added in, this classic is certainly a living and growing thing. The current production from Village Theatre tries to emulate that 1997 version. And while I love that version, this production failed in committing to which story it wanted to tell and ended up being a mish-mash of potentially good ideas never fully realized.
Review: NOT / OUR TOWN from Pony World Theatre
November 12, 2022
Dear Readers, there’s an interesting an innovative new work based on an old classic playing in Capitol Hill with Pony World Theatre’s “Not / Our Town”. Even as I arrived at the theater, the pre-show activities the audience must partake in were filled with promise. Unfortunately, that promise quickly waned as this “NOT / Our Town” ended up mostly being “Our Town Highlights” mixed with one of my pet peeves, someone else’s therapy on stage.
Review: THE AMEN CORNER at The Williams Project And Langston
November 10, 2022
Dear Readers, if you’re at all familiar with The Williams Project, then you know of their hard-hitting shows. Their “Blues for Mister Charlie” from 2016 was just one of their outstanding works. Now they’re back to take on another piece from James Baldwin, his “The Amen Corner”, and once again they show they know how to drive a story home.
Review: JAGGED LITTLE PILL at The Paramount Theatre
November 9, 2022
Dear Readers, I’m going to offer up a few unpopular opinions of mine. First, I’m not a huge fan of Alanis Morissette. Not that I dislike her, but her album of “Jagged Little Pill” was never my jam. And second, the jukebox musical “Jagged Little Pill”, currently playing at the Paramount Theatre, that takes on the music of Morissette has a book that can’t find who or what it wants to talk about. So instead, it talks about everyone and everything to pretentious effect.