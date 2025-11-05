Review: SHUCKED at The Paramount Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Dear Readers, I want to talk to you about somewhat under the radar shows, and corn. Not all shows have that name recognition or known songs. Sometimes these new story, original musical gems come along, and they need some of your time and attention. One such show is “Shucked” currently playing at the Paramount. With a subject matter that might make some go “huh?” it could pass you by. Don’t let it!

First off, yes, it’s about corn. But it might have a somewhat familiar tale as well. The residents of Cobb County live an isolated life in their small town where corn is everything. But one day the corn starts to die, and they cannot figure out why. So, our heroine Maizy (Danielle Wade) treks out on her own to find help, leaving her fiancé Beau (Nick Bailey) behind. Once in the big city of Tampa, she comes across con artist Gordo (Quinn VanAntwerp) who swears he can fix their corn, no problem. She brings the con man back to her town, but he has ulterior motives, not the least of which is to woo Maizy away from her childhood sweetheart. But her Best Friend and cousin Lulu (Miki Abraham) may have something to say about that. Sound a little familiar? It’s got a bit of “The Rainmaker” or the musical version “110° in the Shade” in there but still, an all-new book and music.

And that book. Robert Horn has brought in one hilarious book with enough dad jokes and bad puns to shake a stalk of corn at. “He’s head over heels. Which is how people normally stand.” The frequency of those dad jokes started to get a little old but only a little and if you let yourself dive in, you’ll be giggling throughout. And then there’s the music from Grammy winning songwriters Brandy Clark and Shane McAnally. I went in a touch blind on this one, but those damn songs not only kept us grooving along with a delightful country bent and stayed with me on the way home, but also certainly made this musical theater geek happy by actually moving the story along. Element after element just kept making me fall in love with this show.

Danielle Wade as Maizy and

Miki Abraham as Lulu in

The North American Tour of SHUCKED.

Photo by Matthew Murphy and Evan Zimmerman

But let’s get to the cast. There is not a weak link in this show. Killer ensemble and leads that Broadway would and should sell their eye teeth for. I need to start with my absolute standouts. First, our lovers, Maizy and Beau. Wade and Bailey ooze chemistry with each other from the first moment we see them. I had no doubt they were and should be together, making their eventual separation more heartbreaking. But beyond their chemistry, these actors own the stage and have killer voices. Wade has that deliciously yearning quality to her voice, reminiscent of Tammy Wynette or Dolly Parton and she knows how to build a song and work the audience. And Bailey, not only is he just a world class hunk, but his vocals gave me a bit more of a rock vibe, the likes of Steve Perry from Journey but still had the soulfulness of an Orville Peck. And he too brought the house down. His somewhat silly yet heart wrenching “Somebody Will” blew me away. I also have to mention Abraham as the no nonsense, independent Lulu. The swagger, the timing, and yes, that voice that brought down the rafters. And her chemistry as well with the grifting Vanantwerp was palpable, but in a decidedly less wholesome way than our young lovers.

I also must mention some of the more comedic performers who delighted to no end. Mike Nappi as Beau’s little brother Peanut, with a penchant for fun lists kept everyone in stitches each time he appeared. And then there were our narrators who are only listed as Storytellers, Maya Lagerstam and Joe Moeller, certainly brought in their share of the groaners but also kept the story moving along with humor and heart as they kept swapping hats to play multiple key characters as we went along. And some of those banter exchanges deservedly garnered their own little rounds of applause.

Basically, this was delightful, corny fun (yeah, I had to) from beginning to end and should not be missed. And so, with my three-letter rating system, I give “Shucked” a “so sad I missed this one on Broadway” YAY+. If you want a good time, just go before you miss out on this one. I’ll be sad for you if you let it pass you by. And I may mock you a little too with a hearty “I told you so”.

“Shucked” performs at the Paramount Theatre through November 9th. For tickets or information visit Seattle Theatre Group online at www.stgpresents.org.

Reader Reviews

Don't Miss a Seattle News Story

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...