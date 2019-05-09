ROCK THE STAGE Announced At The Tulalip Amphitheatre

Join the fun at Tulalip Resort Casino's ultimate outdoor Rock The Block "A Summer Bash!" on Saturday, July 27! Tulalip chefs will roll up their sleeves, fire up the grills and cook some of the best grilled-bites around.

Rock the Block guests will also enjoy a healthy selection of local and international wines, top-shelf spirits and brewskis while kicking back to rockin' music in the outdoor Tulalip Amphitheatre.

Rock The Block bands will perform live on the Tulalip Amphitheatre stage from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. The rockin' lineup includes:

Chris Eger Band

A bonafide "quadruple threat," Eger is a multi-instrumentalist, accomplished songwriter, top showman, as well as sensational vocalist for which he has been nominated for Best Male Vocalist by the Washington Blues Society three years in a row. Chris is backed by bassist and father Randall Eger, who has over 35 years of live performance experience; Drummer, Mark Clark, a veteran of the northwest music scene, Rick Jiles, keyboardist along with Pete Kirkman and Mike West as the Powerhouse Horns. The band's high-energy performances are constant signatures of what the cast brings to the stage.

The West Coast Feed

Hailing from Seattle, The West Coast Feed is an electrifying nine-piece experience that honors the legacies of Memphis and Muscle Shoals, while blazing new rock 'n' roll trails that No Depression calls "a viable band with new flavors that deserve attention." The band quickly gained notoriety throughout the West Coast for their not-to-be-missed live shows fronted by charismatic lead singer, Jesse Butterworth, complete with a three-man horn section, soaring violin, dueling electric guitars and a host of catchy and clever original songs.

Platinum Spandex

Platinum Spandex plays exclusively 80s rock-not just any rock-extreme rock known by such names as Hair Metal, Butt-Rock and Glam. They blaze through technically perfect renditions of favorite tunes by such artists as Winger, Ozzy, Bon Jovi, Night Ranger and Iron Maiden. They perform the way it was intended...with leather, spandex, long hair and plenty of hairspray. When you step into a Platinum Spandex show, you step back into 1989 when the guitar was king!

Tickets can be purchased at Ticketmaster.com or service charge free at the Tulalip Box Office. Early access VIP tickets are $95 per person with entry at 4 p.m., or $75 per person for general admission with access starting at 5 p.m. All attendees must be 21 and over.

A portion of the ticket proceeds will benefit the local nonprofit Cocoon House that provides short- and long-term housing for homeless and at-risk young people, including their children.

Want to stay the night? A special hotel rate of $209 per night is available at the AAA Four-Diamond Tulalip Resort Casino for Friday and/or Saturday night (limited availability - mention rate code Rock The Block).

Check out all of the details for Tulalip's Rock The Block "A Summer Bash!" by visiting https://www.tulalipresortcasino.com/Entertainment/TulalipAmphitheatre.





