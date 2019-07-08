Photo Flash: Bainbridge Performing Arts Presents AS YOU LIKE IT

BPA's 7th Annual Summertime Shakespeare performance offers a dramatic summer evening for all ages. Widely considered to be one of Shakespeare's finest comedies, As You Like It offers something for everyone: villainy, romance, humor and a happy ending. This adventurous tale from the Forest of Arden combines the flavor of Robin Hood with romance around every tree. It is a story of disguise and love triangles, and all of the confusion gets sorted out in the end.

This season marks Director Kristi Ann Jacobson's seventh year with BPA Shakes and her fifth year on the production team. Her love for the Bard's text began at University and continued with an intensive study at RADA in London and a two-year intensive study/internship with Theatricum Botanicum. She leads a cast featuring BPA favorites and newcomers Gavin Michaels (Orlando), Will Langemack (Adam), Kristopher Jones (Oliver / Oliver Martex / Fight Captain), James Milton (Charles / Corin), Amanda Rae Pease (Rosalind), Citori Luecht (Celia / Dance Captain), Gary Fetterplace (Touchstone), Laura Knight (Duchess Frederick/Audrey), Jaron Boggs (Silvius / Lord), Chapple Langemack (Duchess Senior), Charles Smith (Ameins / Hymen), Liam Sanchez (Jaques), Penny Lukkasson (Le Beau / Phebe), and Logan Smith (Lord to Duchess Senior / Jaques de Bois).

The Bloedel Reserve on Bainbridge Island is an internationally renowned public garden and forest preserve whose mission is to "enrich people's lives through a premier public garden of natural and designed Pacific Northwest landscapes." The BPA Shakespeare Society's summertime performance aligns seamlessly with the founder's vision "to provide refreshment and tranquility in the presence of natural beauty."

Picnics and set up for picnics will be allowed in the meadow after 6:00 p.m. Beer and wine will neither be sold nor permitted at this year's event per regulations under the Washington State Liquor & Cannabis Board. We are required to enforce these regulations to ensure that all patrons are in compliance.

Just over two hours, the production has one intermission. Patrons are advised to bring low lawn chairs; there is limited blanket seating available. Staff members will assist patrons upon their arrival in the meadow. Seating on blankets will be in front; seating in elevated chairs will be in rear. Space is limited, and seating is first come first served. As there is no ADA parking close to the stage, patrons requiring handicap access can make use of a Shuttle drop off at the stage area. Patrons shall please note that the audience area is a grassy region and that there is no paved access to the meadow.

As You Like It appears at The Bloedel Reserve, 7571 NE Dolphin Drive, Bainbridge Island, with shows on July 11, 12, 13, 14, 18, 19, 20, 21, 24, 25, 26 and 28, plus a special Pay-What-You-Can Preview on July 10. Patrons are encouraged to take note of the special Wednesday performance on July 24, as there's no show on July 27. All performances are at 7:00 p.m. Book early for the Saturday, July 13 Teen Tickets, $5 online while supplies last.

Audience members should be prepared for a breathtakingly-beautiful 5-minute walk between the parking area and meadow. Gates open at 6:00 p.m. Patrons may enter the grounds earlier by paying a reduced same-day-only rate of $5.00 valid after 4:30 p.m.

Performances will continue as scheduled in very light rain. In the event of more inclement weather, performances will be canceled at the discretion of the production crew to ensure the safety and comfort of our performers and patrons. While we are unable to provide refunds for weather-related cancellations, ticket holders for any canceled performances will be welcome to join us on another date of their choice.

BPA extends special thanks to Community Sponsor The Family of Jack Clements and Media Sponsor KCTS-9 Public Television. BPA is supported, in part, by Bainbridge Community Foundation, the City of Bainbridge Island, and One Call for All. Bainbridge Performing Arts is pleased to offer an "Open Doors" program. Free and reduced-cost tickets to most events are available to community members in need through our partner Helpline House thanks to a grant from the Mabee Family Foundation. Please contact the BPA Box Office at 206.842.8569 or Helpline House to reserve tickets today.

