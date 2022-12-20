PO BOY TANGO Announced At Tacoma Little Theatre To Kick Off 2023
Tacoma Little Theatre's production of Po Boy Tango features Sam Lai as Richie Po, Michelle Blackmon as Gloria B., and Aya Hashiguchi Clark as Po Mama.
For its first show of 2023, Tacoma Little Theatre presents Po Boy Tango, by Kenneth Lin. This celebration of the human spirit and the joy of cooking will be directed by David Hsieh.
Po Boy Tango tells the story of Richie Po, a Taiwanese immigrant who turns to his estranged friend Gloria, an African-American Soul Food Chef, to help him recreate his mother's 'Great Banquet'. Despite the challenges of shark fin soup, duck po boy sandwiches, and underlying cultural tensions, they find common ground through their shared humor and the blending of traditional Chinese cuisine and African-American soul food. Helped by lessons from Po Mama's television cooking show, the two discover a deeper understanding of food, culture, and the nature of friendship.
Tacoma Little Theatre's production of Po Boy Tango features Sam Lai as Richie Po, Michelle Blackmon as Gloria B., and Aya Hashiguchi Clark as Po Mama.
Po Boy Tango will run Friday, January 20, through Sunday, February 5, 2023, for a total of 10 performances. Friday and Saturday showings are at 7:30pm and Sundays at 2:00pm.
The performance on Sunday, February 5, 2023, at 2:00pm will be an ASL interpreted performance.
Tickets are $27.00 (Adults), $25.00 (Seniors 60+/Students/Military), and $20.00 (Children 12 and under). Tickets may be purchased online at www.tacomalittletheatre.com, or by calling our Box Office at (253) 272-2281. Group rates are available for 10 or more, and special FLEX passes for 6 are only $145.00. TLT strongly recommends, but does not require, that patrons wear masks and are vaccinated.
There will be a special "Pay What You Can" performance on Thursday, February 2, 2023 at 7:30pm. Tickets for that performance are available now online, in person, or over the phone.
Po Boy Tango is recommended for all 12 and over.
|Vote Now for the 2022 BroadwayWorld Seattle Awards
|voting ends in
More Hot Stories For You
December 20, 2022
For its first show of 2023, Tacoma Little Theatre presents Po Boy Tango, by Kenneth Lin. This celebration of the human spirit and the joy of cooking will be directed by David Hsieh.
By Popular Demand, Teatro ZinZanni Announces An Extension To Its Limited Engagement COMING HOME
December 20, 2022
Due to high ticket demand, Teatro ZinZanni has announced an extension for its limited engagement run of the original production Coming Home, now playing at SODO Park. The show has been extended through March 12, 2023 with 13 additional performances, one of which is a matinee performance.
Meany Center for the Performing Arts to Present Ragamala Dance Company's FIRES OF VARANASI
December 19, 2022
Ragamala Dance Company's 30th season will continue with Fires of Varanasi, by Ranee Ramaswamy and Aparna Ramaswamy, Artistic Directors presented February 9-11, 2023 at 8pm at the Meany Center for the Performing Arts at the University of Washington.
Seattle Bound Presents BOUND, Based On A True Story, Explores The Contradictions Of The Immigrant Experience
December 14, 2022
Continuing its commitment to new works and today's stories, Seattle Opera presents Bound, a chamber opera by composer Huang Ruo and librettist Bao-Long Chu. Based on true events, Bound tells the story of Diane Tran, a 17-year-old honor student who spent a night in jail in 2012 for truancy when she missed too many school days working two jobs to support her family.
Shermona Mitchell Named Sound Theatre Co-Artistic Director
December 14, 2022
Beginning January 1, Shermona Mitchell will ascend to Sound Theatre's co-artistic director position, serving alongside founding artistic director Teresa Thuman. Effective immediately by unanimous board vote, Mitchell will also step down as Board President - where, in a historic first for the organization, in 2021 she became the first Black womxn to lead the board.