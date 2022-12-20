PO BOY TANGO Announced At Tacoma Little Theatre To Kick Off 2023

For its first show of 2023, Tacoma Little Theatre presents Po Boy Tango, by Kenneth Lin. This celebration of the human spirit and the joy of cooking will be directed by David Hsieh.

Po Boy Tango tells the story of Richie Po, a Taiwanese immigrant who turns to his estranged friend Gloria, an African-American Soul Food Chef, to help him recreate his mother's 'Great Banquet'. Despite the challenges of shark fin soup, duck po boy sandwiches, and underlying cultural tensions, they find common ground through their shared humor and the blending of traditional Chinese cuisine and African-American soul food. Helped by lessons from Po Mama's television cooking show, the two discover a deeper understanding of food, culture, and the nature of friendship.

Tacoma Little Theatre's production of Po Boy Tango features Sam Lai as Richie Po, Michelle Blackmon as Gloria B., and Aya Hashiguchi Clark as Po Mama.

Po Boy Tango will run Friday, January 20, through Sunday, February 5, 2023, for a total of 10 performances. Friday and Saturday showings are at 7:30pm and Sundays at 2:00pm.

The performance on Sunday, February 5, 2023, at 2:00pm will be an ASL interpreted performance.

Tickets are $27.00 (Adults), $25.00 (Seniors 60+/Students/Military), and $20.00 (Children 12 and under). Tickets may be purchased online at www.tacomalittletheatre.com, or by calling our Box Office at (253) 272-2281. Group rates are available for 10 or more, and special FLEX passes for 6 are only $145.00. TLT strongly recommends, but does not require, that patrons wear masks and are vaccinated.

There will be a special "Pay What You Can" performance on Thursday, February 2, 2023 at 7:30pm. Tickets for that performance are available now online, in person, or over the phone.

Po Boy Tango is recommended for all 12 and over.