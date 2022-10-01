Olympic Ballet Theatre Launches New Season with Autumn Auction & Costume Ball

Olympic Ballet Theatre (OBT) is jumpstarting its 2022-2023 performance season with an evening of philanthropy and pre-Halloween fun. The 2022 Autumn Auction & Costume Ball is taking place at the Nile Shrine Center in Mountlake Terrace on Saturday, October 29, 2022.

This exciting fundraiser features a delightful dinner, live and silent auctions, performances of excerpts from the upcoming season, and opportunities to support OBT. The event is hosted by former FOX 13 anchor and reporter Matt Lorch. As a nonprofit, OBT relies on the generous support of donors and sponsors to sustain its operations, and all funds raised will support the season's productions. OBT's 2022-2023 performance season starts with the all-time holiday favorite The Nutcracker in December, spotlights new works in February's Debuts, brings back the timeless fairytale of The Sleeping Beauty in May, and culminates in an eclectic mix of classical and contemporary ballets in June's Summer Performance.

"Autumn Auction & Costume Ball is our biggest fundraiser of the year, and we are looking forward to finally gathering with our supporters in person after several years of canceled or virtual events," said Mara Vinson and Oleg Gorboulev, OBT Artistic Directors. "This event is just a few days before Halloween, so it's a fun opportunity for guests to dress up in costumes (or just dress up), see previews of the season's performances, and have a wonderful time supporting the arts."

Event tickets are $100 per person or $750 per table of eight. Guests can register for the event at https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2200472®id=17&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.olympicballet.org%2Fperformance-season%2Fautumn-auction-and-costume-ball%2F?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1.

ABOUT OLYMPIC BALLET THEATRE

Olympic Ballet Theatre is an emerging nonprofit ballet company presenting four productions of classical and contemporary ballets each season. Founded 41 years ago and now under the leadership of artistic directors Mara Vinson and Oleg Gorboulev, OBT has become a mainstay of the Snohomish County arts scene, regularly touring theaters in Everett and Edmonds. OBT provides high-quality original and classical ballet productions while maintaining family-friendly ticketing prices and intimate venues that audiences love. Learn more about OBT at https://www.olympicballet.org.