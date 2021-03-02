Museum of Pop Culture Announces 2021 Youth Summer Camp Schedule and Registration

Keep learning fun during summer vacation! Create original music videos, imagine fantasy worlds, take the stage as an improviser, explore the world of drag, or design your own museum in Minecraft! Summer programs begin July 12, 2021, and serve students in grades 2-12.

Here is the complete list of summer programs:

Mic Drop: One-Day Comedy Workshop at MoPOP

July 12, 2021, 11:00am-1:00pm, Grades 9-12

Join MoPOP for a two-hour online workshop on improv! Working with a local comedian, participants will develop skills in active listening, risk-taking, collaboration, and communication. We'll take a 30-minute lunch break halfway through, and regroup for part two! No previous experience required.

Rock 'n' Rolling!

July 19-23, 8:45am-4:00pm, Grades 5-8

Offered in partnership with Seattle Children's Theatre

Become a rock star with Seattle Children's Theatre and MoPOP. Learn acting skills, songwriting techniques, and more to bring your music to life in our new music video camp. With instruction from an SCT teaching artist, we'll explore acting for the camera and learn how to express character on film. With your MoPOP educator, we'll learn about the art and history of music videos, visit the galleries, and write and film our own parody music videos on location at Seattle Center!

Drag-tastic Summer Camp: The Art of Drag

July 26-30, 8:45am-4:00pm, Grades 9-12

Calling all current and future kings and queens! Explore self-expression in MoPOP's week-long, drag-tastic summer camp! Led by Seattle performer Joshua Hancock, you'll investigate drag history and work together with local artists to create your own personas. You'll choose your name, explore hair and makeup techniques, learn how to shop for clothing, and develop your character's stage presence. We'll take field trips to some of Seattle's key locations and go shopping for costume pieces at local thrift stores. At the end of the week, celebrate your new drag personas with a private showcase! Youth of all gender expressions and identities are welcome at this drag beginner's camp.

Make a Minecraft MoPOP! Exhibit Design Camp

August 2-6, 8:45am-4:00pm, Grades 5-8

Were you thrilled to meet life-sized mobs in Minecraft: The Exhibition, or did you marvel at MoPOP's magical metal tree? Museums like MoPOP combine artifacts, videos, and interactives to create exciting exhibitions and experiences. But how do they do it? We'll go behind the scenes to learn the secrets of making museums from MoPOP's exhibition masterminds. Campers will use Minecraft: Education Edition to design and build their own museum. We'll work together to create exhibitions, plan an opening party, and design a marketing poster to share with family and friends!

Creating Fantasy Camp

August 9-13; 8:45am-4:00pm, Grades 2-4

If you can imagine it, you can create it at MoPOP's fantasy art camp. In this weeklong camp we will dive into learning many different art techniques, from sculpting your very own fantastic creature to photographic manipulation. Collaborate with others and bring your original fantasy creations to life.

Rain City Rock Camp Partner Camp

August 23-27, 2021

Rain City Rock Camp for Girls AMP at MoPOP is an advanced music program for female or gender-nonconforming teens* ages 14-19 with prior music experience. Teens come for a week-long intensive study of playing in a band, songwriting, music business and empowerment workshops, off-site trips to studios and venues, and more! At the end of the week, participants get to record their original song with their band in a professional studio. The workshops and classes in this program are geared towards a deeper musical understanding of songwriting and being successful as a long-term band. Participants need to have prior music experience on guitar, bass, drums, or vocals. Instruments will be provided.

MoPOP members receive a 10% discount on full registration price.

For complete camp details and to register, visit MoPOP online here >>