Mirror Stage Cancels Performances and Changes Dates For THE SQUIRREL PLAYS

Run dates are now April 28-May 20, 2023.

Apr. 28, 2023  

Mirror Stage has announced changes to its schedule for the U.S. premiere of The Squirrel Plays. Last night's 7:30pm preview was canceled, with Friday and Saturday's 7:30pm performances transitioning into previews. Run dates are now April 28-May 20, 2023.


WHERE:
12th Avenue Arts
1620 12th Ave
Seattle, WA 98122

WHEN:
April 28-May 20, 2023
Thursdays-Saturdays at 7:30pm
Sundays at 2:00pm
Monday, May 8 at 7:30pm
Wednesday, May 17 at 7:30pm
Saturday, May 20 at 2pm

TICKETS:
Preview Performances: $15
Choose Your Price: $15, $30, or $45, general seating
TeenTix: $5
Pay-What-You-Can: $1 minimum, 10 available for every performance
Radical Hospitality Comp Tickets: 20 available for every performance
MirrorStage.org/tickets
On-Site Box Office: Opens one hour before curtain




