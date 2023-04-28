Mirror Stage Cancels Performances and Changes Dates For THE SQUIRREL PLAYS

Mirror Stage has announced changes to its schedule for the U.S. premiere of The Squirrel Plays. Last night's 7:30pm preview was canceled, with Friday and Saturday's 7:30pm performances transitioning into previews. Run dates are now April 28-May 20, 2023.



WHERE:

12th Avenue Arts

1620 12th Ave

Seattle, WA 98122



WHEN:

April 28-May 20, 2023

Thursdays-Saturdays at 7:30pm

Sundays at 2:00pm

Monday, May 8 at 7:30pm

Wednesday, May 17 at 7:30pm

Saturday, May 20 at 2pm



TICKETS:

Preview Performances: $15

Choose Your Price: $15, $30, or $45, general seating

TeenTix: $5

Pay-What-You-Can: $1 minimum, 10 available for every performance

Radical Hospitality Comp Tickets: 20 available for every performance

MirrorStage.org/tickets

On-Site Box Office: Opens one hour before curtain