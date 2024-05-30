Jinkx Monsoon & Major Scales Wrap Up Seattle Rep's 2023/24 Season with TOGETHER AGAIN, AGAIN!

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Seattle Rep is dedicated to putting theater at the heart of public life. This June, Seattle Rep presents the final show of our 2023/24 Season: the wickedly funny Jinkx Monsoon & Major Scales: Together Again, Again! From the creators of 2014's crowd favorite The Vaudevillians, “RuPaul's Drag Race” Winner Jinkx Monsoon and musical virtuoso Major Scales are facing the end of the world when they decide to put a long-ago falling-out behind them for a final reunion extravaganza. Tickets available now at SeattleRep.org.

Throughout the run, Seattle Rep will present special events such as $5 Teen Night, Community Pop-Ups featuring local vendors, and a one-night-only Late Night performance on June 13 at 10:30 p.m. More details on special events can be found at Seattle Rep's website.

Join us on June 1 in celebrating a whole year of creation at our third annual YouthFest. From solo performances to full-length plays and beyond, this festival showcases the work of some of the most talented youth in the Pacific Northwest.

Jinkx Monsoon & Major Scales: Together Again, Again!

May 31 – June 23

The year is 2065. The sun has exploded, a dystopian nightmare has been realized, and the world has been taken over by aliens. “RuPaul's Drag Race” Winner Jinkx Monsoon and musical prodigy Major Scales aren't on the best of terms, but decide to put their falling-out behind them for a final reunion extravaganza. From the creators of 2014's crowd favorite The Vaudevillians, experience the comedy, music, and saucy stylings of two of the Pacific Northwest's standout entertainers.

