Intiman Theatre To Present the World Premiere of SHE SAID A New Rock Musical

Intiman Theatre has announced the full cast and creative team for the world premiere of SHe Said, a bold new rock musical written and performed by Seattle-based vocalist Jen Ayers. The production runs January 14 – February 1, 2026, at the Erickson Theatre (1524 Harvard Ave), with tickets now on sale at intiman.org.

Developed over twelve years and described as “in the spirit of Hedwig and the Angry Inch,” SHe Said is an autobiographical rock opera that traces Ayers’ 25-year relationship with her husband and the profound transformation that unfolds when he comes out as transgender. Told through powerful vocals, searing rock anthems, and moments of intimate storytelling, the show explores love, identity, and the courage it takes to evolve together.

Directed by Alison Narver—former Artistic Director of Empty Space Theatre and Resident Director for The Lion King (London, Broadway)—the production blends theatricality and concert performance. Intiman has also partnered with Gender Justice League in support of trans visibility and equity, as the piece reflects both personal and political dimensions of gender identity at a critical moment in the national conversation.

Backing Ayers on stage is an all-star band featuring RL Heyer (Guitar, Band Leader), Kathy Moore (Lead Guitar), Rebecca Young (Bass), Melissa Montalto (Keyboard), and Geoff Reading (Drums), all celebrated Seattle musicians with global touring credits.

The creative team includes Ahren Buhmann (Projection Design), Harmony Arnold (Costume Design), Craig Montgomery (Sound Design), and Robert J. Aguilar (Lighting Design). Intiman is collaborating with producer Elisabeth Farwell-Moreland and the design team to position the show for future touring opportunities.

“At Intiman, we believe theatre has the power not only to reflect our transformations, but to propel them,” said Jennifer Zeyl, Intiman Artistic Director. “This musical offers a rare opportunity for deep listening and collective celebration of what it means to be seen and loved for who we are.”

The production will feature an immersive nightclub-style setup inside the Erickson Theatre, combining cabaret tables and cocktail service with traditional seating, creating a vibrant, communal atmosphere for audiences.