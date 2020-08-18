Intiman Emerging Artist Program: Alumni Edition Presents THE RACE 2020; Tickets Now Available

IEAP will share a fully digital, interactive presentation of Sojourn Theatre's The Race 2020.

The Intiman Emerging Artist Program: Alumni Edition (IEAP) cohort will share a fully digital, interactive presentation of Sojourn Theatre's The Race 2020 with audiences this fall.

Tickets are now available and are Free for Everyone. Public presentations of this devised play will run from September 25th - October 4th, with additional offerings provided to Seattle Public Schools and Universities across the country. Intiman has partnered with Washington Bus to provide voter registration and information for audiences of this show.

This years' iteration of IEAP is made up of alums from every year of the programs' four year history. The IEAP: Alumni Edition cohort will study Justice, Equity, Diversity, and Inclusion (JEDI), Theatre of the Oppressed (TO), and devising techniques as they adapt and present The Race 2020. The show was originally created in 2008 at Georgetown University by the Sojourn Theatre ensemble with a script and score by Michael Rohd. Intiman Theatre's adaptation will feature additional material from the IEAP: Alumni Edition cohort. It will be directed by Shermona Mitchell and Marc Weinblatt.

"In the middle of a global pandemic and a racial pandemic, we are creating a rare moment for our audiences - wherever they may be in the world, thanks to Zoom," says co-director and IEAP alum Shermona Mitchell. "When is an audience given the opportunity to witness and interact with theater that speaks to current moments in a country's growth? There will be questions - yours, mine, and ours - that we will explore as one group. Each night a different group, in terms of audience, will come away with different views, answers, and thoughts."

The IEAP: Alumni Edition Cohort is made up of: Tyler Dobies (2017 alum), Kyle Hartmann (2017 alum), Joshua Holguin (2015 alum), Cassandra León (2018 alum), Shanelle Leonard (2015 alum), Neve Mazique-Bianco (2018 alum), Shermona Mitchell (2016 alum), Shay Trusty (2017 alum), Brad Walker (2015 alum), and Kenju Waweru (2017 alum). These alums have gone on to work at theatres around Seattle and the country since their involvement in IEAP, and Intiman is proud to welcome them back for this advanced educational opportunity.

"We are excited to deepen our relationships with the alumni community," says Intiman Education Director Dr. Crystal Yingling. "Our IEAP alums have moved on to do so many amazing things, and we can't wait to see what they do with this devised ensemble show, which they will be creating together while working remotely."

To reserve free tickets to The Race 2020, meet the IEAP: Alumni Edition cohort, or to learn more about Intiman's Education Programs including IEAP, STARFISH Project, and South End Stories, visit INTIMAN.ORG.

About the Play:

With the 2020 US presidential election fast approaching, the Intiman Emerging Artist Program: Alumni Edition (IEAP) will offer an online, interactive presentation of Sojourn Theatre's The Race 2020 engaging the community in a civic dialogue to inspire voter registration and action, social justice, and improved race relations. The show blends performance, call and response, question and answer, and song into a participatory, highly improvised exploration of what America wants in a leader during a time of change. The IEAP cohort will adapt, rehearse, and present The Race 2020 working entirely remotely to guarantee cohort and audience safety during COVID-19.

The Race 2020 was originally created in 2008 at Georgetown University with leadership from Sojourn Theatre. The original script / score is by Michael Rohd with material developed and created by Sojourn Theatre ensemble members Michael Rohd, Shannon Scrofano, Liam Kaas-Lents, and Courtney Davis. Intiman Theatre's adaptation will feature additional material from the IEAP: Alumni Edition cohort. It is directed by Shermona Mitchell and Marc Weinblatt.

About the Presentation:

The Race 2020 presented by the Intiman Emerging Artist Program: Alumni Edition cohort will run September 25th - October 4th, 2020, online. Audiences are encouraged but not required to participate. The presentation will run 90mins and no two performances will be the same.

Visit intiman.org to learn more or to reserve your tickets today.

