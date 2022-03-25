IMAGINE VAN GOGH, The Original Immersive Exhibition, Extended Through April 27

IMAGINE VAN GOGH, THE ORIGINAL IMMERSIVE EXHIBITION IN IMAGE TOTALE has extended its run through April 27, 2022!

In partnership with Tacoma Arts Live, this immersive exhibition is being presented at the historic Tacoma Armory located at 1001 S Yakima Avenue in downtown Tacoma. Hailing from Europe and featuring more than 200 of the Dutch artist's paintings, the opening has garnished rave reviews, with South Sound Magazine declaring, "It's as if Starry Night was made to be seen in such a spectacularly lit setting. A must-see!"

In addition to the exhibition's extension, a celebration will be held in honor of Vincent van Gogh's 169th birthday on Wednesday, March 30, 2022. There will be lots of fun in store including complimentary Van Gogh-themed treats and free entry for patrons who share a birthday with the prolific painter. Patrons whose birthdays fall on March 30th can receive their complimentary pair of tickets by calling the box office at 253-346-1721 or by visiting in person. A valid ID is required to collect the promotional tickets. If your outlet was unable to attend Media Day, this is the perfect time to enjoy the exhibition. Please contact Hilary Northcraft for access.

Finally, based on new Washington State, King, and Pierce County policies, guidance, and suggested best practices, Tacoma Arts Live has ended the requirement that patrons show proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test as of March 12, 2022. Masks are strongly encouraged for everyone in attendance.

Tickets are on sale now at www.imagine-vangogh.com