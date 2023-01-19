HOW I LEARNED WHAT I LEARNED Replaces IS THIS A ROOM in Seattle Rep 2022/2023 Season

Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
How I Learned What I Learned will run April 21–May 14, 2023 in the Bagley Wright Theater.

Jan. 19, 2023  

Seattle Rep has announced that due to unforeseen scheduling conflicts with the artists involved, their Spring production of Tina Satter's Is This A Room has been replaced with Oregon Shakespeare Festival's production of August Wilson's famous, heartfelt theatrical memoir, How I Learned What I Learned. Helmed by celebrated director Tim Bond (Seattle Rep: The Children; The Piano Lesson, 2015), How I Learned What I Learned will run April 21-May 14, 2023 in the Bagley Wright Theater and single tickets are on sale now at SeattleRep.org or by calling the Patron Services Office at 206.443.2222.

Seattle Rep Managing Director Jeffrey Herrmann said, "We are thrilled to be bringing Oregon Shakespeare Festival's extraordinary production of How I Learned What I Learned to Seattle audiences this season. We have a deep history with August Wilson, How I Learned What I Learned, and his entire American Century Cycle with Seattle Rep providing an artistic home to the playwright for many years. Not only did this solo-show have its world premiere at Seattle Rep in 2003, but it marked Wilson's acting debut. How I Learned What I Learned is a wonderful addition to our 2022/23 season and will run during the 20th anniversary of its world premiere."

Seattle Rep subscribers who have tickets to Is This A Room will automatically be exchanged into How I Learned What I Learned. For more information on subscriptions visit seattlerep.org/subscribe or call the Patron Services Office at 206.443.2222.

Seattle Rep has also announced that as of today at noon, single tickets to all remaining productions in the 2022/23 season are on sale now. This includes Metamorphoses (opening January 27), Between Two Knees (opening March 3), How I Learned What I Learned (opening April 21), and the long-awaited Seattle Rep production of Lydia and the Troll (opening May 5). Learn more about the 2022/23 season online here.

Look for a 2023/24 season announcement to come in April 2023.

ABOUT HOW I LEARNED WHAT I LEARNED

August Wilson's How I Learned What I Learned

Co-Conceived by Todd Kreidler

Directed by Tim Bond

Bagley Wright Theater

April 21 - May 14, 2023

Originally performed by August Wilson himself, How I Learned What I Learned is a heartfelt theatrical memoir charting one man's journey of self-discovery through adversity, and what it means to be a Black artist in America. Helmed by celebrated Wilson director Tim Bond, this beautiful solo work brings Wilson's necessary voice and gorgeous poetry back to Seattle Rep.

For more information: SeattleRep.org




HOW I LEARNED WHAT I LEARNED Replaces IS THIS A ROOM in Seattle Rep 2022/2023 Season
