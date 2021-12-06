HAMILTON Tickets On Sale This Thursday, December 9 at 10 AM

Single tickets for HAMILTON will go on sale to the public on Thursday, December 9 at 10AM. Tickets will be available at www.BroadwayinPorltand.com Tickets will be available for performances from April 13 - May 1, 2022.

There is a maximum purchase limit of nine tickets per account for the engagement. When tickets go on sale, prices will range from $59 - $179 with a select number of premium seats available from $199- $299 for all performances. There will be a lottery for 40 $10 seats for all performances. Details will be announced closer to the engagement.

Jeffrey Seller notes, "It's tempting to get tickets any way you can. There are many sites and people who are selling overpriced, and in some cases, fraudulent tickets. For the best seats, the best prices and to eliminate the risk of counterfeit tickets, all purchases for the Portland engagement should be made through www.BroadwayinPortland.com."

HAMILTON is the story of America then, told by America now. Featuring a score that blends hip-hop, jazz, R&B and Broadway, HAMILTON has taken the story of American founding father Alexander Hamilton and created a revolutionary moment in theatre-a musical that has had a profound impact on culture, politics, and education.

With book, music, and lyrics by Lin-Manuel Miranda, direction by Thomas Kail, choreography by Andy Blankenbuehler, and musical supervision and orchestrations by Alex Lacamoire, HAMILTON is based on Ron Chernow's acclaimed biography. It has won Tony, Grammy, and Olivier Awards, the Pulitzer Prize for Drama, and an unprecedented special citation from the Kennedy Center Honors.

The HAMILTON creative team previously collaborated on the Tony Award-Winning Best Musical In the Heights.

HAMILTON features scenic design by David Korins, costume design by Paul Tazewell, lighting design by Howell Binkley, sound design by Nevin Steinberg, hair and wig design by Charles G. LaPointe, casting by The Telsey Office, Bethany Knox, CSA, and General Management by Baseline Theatrical.

The musical is produced by Jeffrey Seller, Sander Jacobs, Jill Furman and The Public Theater.

The HAMILTON Original Broadway Cast Recording is available everywhere nationwide. The HAMILTON recording received a 2016 Grammy for Best Musical Theatre Album.

In an effort to protect the health and wellbeing of Broadway in Portland patrons, artists and staff, proof of full vaccination with an FDA or WHO authorized vaccine will be required for entry for all performances.

Patrons unable to be vaccinated will be required to show proof of a negative Covid PCR test taken within 72 hours prior to the performance or a negative COVID-19 antigen test taken within 24 hours prior to the performance.

Guests unable to be vaccinated due to a medical condition or a closely held religious belief, and children under 12 will be required to show proof of a negative Covid test within 72 hours prior to the performance, or a negative COVID-19 antigen test taken within 24 hours prior to the performance.

Staff will check for proof of vaccination and/or negative Covid tests at the doors as a condition of entry. Additionally, guests will need to provide photo ID that matches the name on the proof of vaccination. Children without photo ID will need to be accompanied by an adult. Acceptable forms of proof include: CDC or WHO vaccination card, a photocopy of the card or a photo of the card on a mobile device. Cardholders must be at least two weeks past receiving their second dose in a two-dose series (Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna), or a single-dose of Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

A number of additional safety protocols will be in place in Keller Auditorium include including digital ticketing, rigorous cleaning and disinfection practices, hand sanitation stations and the use of MERV 13 filters for increased filtration.

Masks will be required for all patrons and staff (regardless of vaccination status), except while actively eating or drinking.