Gastronomy Takes The Virtual Stage At Seattle's French Fest: A Celebration Of French-Speaking Cultures

Seattle Center Festál celebrates the tenth annual Seattle's French Fest: A Celebration of French-Speaking Cultures on March 20, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., presented by French Education Northwest. The free festival takes place virtually, including a robust program complete with virtual tours. This year's theme is gastronomy.

Seattle's French Fest expands the representation of Francophone countries this year. Thanks to a partnership with the Consulate General of Canada in Seattle, Canadian Francophone TV personality Frederic Choiniere will serve as master of ceremonies for the day.

The festival draws its inspiration from "International Francophonie Day," an event organized in more than 100 countries every March 20 to celebrate the diversity of French-speaking cultures, traditions, ideas and dialects.

The festivities will start with a virtual visit of the Goulaine castle near Nantes, organized by the Seattle Nantes Sister City Association. Participants will then have the opportunity to connect with the area's French schools and organizations through virtual games.

Festival participants can look forward to a variety of cooking demonstration from Seattle-based chefs. There will also be a virtual tour of the Lantern Brewery, a small independent microbrewery and tasting room in Greenwood which focuses on Belgian and French-style beers.

Full schedule of events here.