Shutdown Streaming
Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

Freehold Theatre Lab Presents Online Summer Classes

Article Pixel Jun. 23, 2020  

Freehold Theatre Lab Presents Online Summer Classes

Freehold Theatre's Summer Classes are OPEN for Registration! Summer 2020 Online at Freeholdi?? Theatre Lab includes the following classes:

Playwriting II with Elizabeth Heffron

6/21 - 8/16 Sunday 6:30 PM - 9:30 PM

Voice: Clarity and Confidence (Actor's Toolkit) with Meg McLynn

7/2 - 8/20 Thursday 6:00 PM - 9:00 PM

Playwriting Lab with Elizabeth Heffron

7/7 - 7/30 Tuesday, Thursday 6:30 PM - 9:30 PM

Voice Over 2.0 with Kira Dorrian

7/11 - 8/8 Saturday 10:00 AM - 12:30 PM

Solo Performance with Matt Smith

7/13 - 8/31 Monday 6:00 PM - 9:00 PM

The Online Movement Lab with Mik Kuhlman

7/19 - 8/30 Sunday 9:30 AM - 12:30 PM

Acting for the Camera with John Jacobsen

8/3 - 8/26 Monday, Wednesday 6:00 PM - 10:00 PM

Spoken Word & Poetry Performance with Daemond Arrindell

8/11 - 9/17 Tuesday, Thursday 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM

Developing a Podcast Workshop with Kira Dorrian

8/15 - 8/16 Saturday, Sunday 10:00 AM 1:00 PM

More info & Registration available here: https://freeholdtheatre.org/studio/

Alternatively, you can also call/email the register at 206.323.7499/registrar@freeholdtheatre.org


Related Articles


More Hot Stories For You

  • German Orchestras Organization DOV Warns of Massive Cuts Coming to Chorus and Big Band
  • Watch Jessie Mueller Live In Concert (At Home) Tonight
  • Exclusive Video: Jeremy Jordan Sings From BONNIE & CLYDE In Concert With Seth Rudetsky
  • Audra McDonald, Lea Salonga & Melissa Errico Join Seth Rudetsky For Streaming Concerts!