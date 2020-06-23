Freehold Theatre Lab Presents Online Summer Classes

Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

Freehold Theatre's Summer Classes are OPEN for Registration! Summer 2020 Online at Freeholdi?? Theatre Lab includes the following classes:

Playwriting II with Elizabeth Heffron

6/21 - 8/16 Sunday 6:30 PM - 9:30 PM

Voice: Clarity and Confidence (Actor's Toolkit) with Meg McLynn

7/2 - 8/20 Thursday 6:00 PM - 9:00 PM

Playwriting Lab with Elizabeth Heffron

7/7 - 7/30 Tuesday, Thursday 6:30 PM - 9:30 PM

Voice Over 2.0 with Kira Dorrian

7/11 - 8/8 Saturday 10:00 AM - 12:30 PM

Solo Performance with Matt Smith

7/13 - 8/31 Monday 6:00 PM - 9:00 PM

The Online Movement Lab with Mik Kuhlman

7/19 - 8/30 Sunday 9:30 AM - 12:30 PM

Acting for the Camera with John Jacobsen

8/3 - 8/26 Monday, Wednesday 6:00 PM - 10:00 PM

Spoken Word & Poetry Performance with Daemond Arrindell

8/11 - 9/17 Tuesday, Thursday 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM

Developing a Podcast Workshop with Kira Dorrian

8/15 - 8/16 Saturday, Sunday 10:00 AM 1:00 PM

More info & Registration available here: https://freeholdtheatre.org/studio/

Alternatively, you can also call/email the register at 206.323.7499/registrar@freeholdtheatre.org

