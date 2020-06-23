Freehold Theatre Lab Presents Online Summer Classes
Freehold Theatre's Summer Classes are OPEN for Registration! Summer 2020 Online at Freeholdi?? Theatre Lab includes the following classes:
Playwriting II with Elizabeth Heffron
6/21 - 8/16 Sunday 6:30 PM - 9:30 PM
Voice: Clarity and Confidence (Actor's Toolkit) with Meg McLynn
7/2 - 8/20 Thursday 6:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Playwriting Lab with Elizabeth Heffron
7/7 - 7/30 Tuesday, Thursday 6:30 PM - 9:30 PM
Voice Over 2.0 with Kira Dorrian
7/11 - 8/8 Saturday 10:00 AM - 12:30 PM
Solo Performance with Matt Smith
7/13 - 8/31 Monday 6:00 PM - 9:00 PM
The Online Movement Lab with Mik Kuhlman
7/19 - 8/30 Sunday 9:30 AM - 12:30 PM
Acting for the Camera with John Jacobsen
8/3 - 8/26 Monday, Wednesday 6:00 PM - 10:00 PM
Spoken Word & Poetry Performance with Daemond Arrindell
8/11 - 9/17 Tuesday, Thursday 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Developing a Podcast Workshop with Kira Dorrian
8/15 - 8/16 Saturday, Sunday 10:00 AM 1:00 PM
More info & Registration available here: https://freeholdtheatre.org/studio/
Alternatively, you can also call/email the register at 206.323.7499/registrar@freeholdtheatre.org