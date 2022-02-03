Fran Lebowitz and David Schmader Comes to Benaroya Hall This Month

For her long-awaited (and Covid-delayed) return to Benaroya Hall on Sunday February 27 at 7:30 pm, Fran Lebowitz will chat with Seattle favorite David Schmader and field audience questions. In a cultural landscape filled with endless pundits and talking heads, Fran Lebowitz stands out as one of our most insightful social commentators. Her recent Netflix series Pretend It's a City, directed by Martin Scorcese, offers an unforgettable glimpse into her world view, was a tremendous success in its 2021 debut, and has been nominated for an Emmy in the Documentary or Nonfiction Series category.

Her writing - pointed, taut and economical - is equally forthright, irascible, and unapologetically opinionated. Lebowitz's essays and interviews offer her acerbic views on current events and the media - as well as pet peeves including tourists, baggage-claim areas, after-shave lotion, adults who roller skate, children who speak French, or anyone who is unduly tan. The New York Times Book Review calls Lebowitz an "important humorist in the classic tradition." Purveyor of urban cool, Lebowitz is a cultural satirist whom many call the heir to Dorothy Parker.

Schmader, a writer and performer devoted to exploring his obsessions, from homophobic rock stars and conversion therapy to cannabis and trash cinema, was a staff writer and editor at The Stranger, where he wrote the issue-opening column "Last Days: The Week in Review" for 18 years.

Proof of Covid vaccination and masking will be required. Northwest Associated Arts (NWAA), KNKX (88.5 FM) and The Stranger present An Evening with Fran Lebowitz: hosted by David Schmader Tickets are $33 to $54 and are available through the Benaroya Hall Box Office, at 206.215.4747 or online at www.benaroyahall.org.