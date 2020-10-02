Centerstage Theatre Offers Sponsorship Opportunities for Local Businesses

Centerstage Theatre is offering a wealth of sponsorship opportunities to local businesses to promote their brand in the South Sound.

"Sponsorship is a great way to promote your business/brand and support the arts in our community at the same time. Sponsorship shapes consumer attitudes, creates positive feelings about your brand, builds brand awareness and drives sales," said Angela Bayler, Centerstage's managing director. "We have a number of various sponsorship opportunities that offer a wealth of benefits."

COVID-19 restrictions closed the theatre in March

Centerstage's spring and summer shows were cancelled this year due to COVID-19 restrictions, which eliminated the professional theatre's revenue streams. Money raised from sponsorship will help pay staff and actors, keep the lights on, plan for our season and keep professional theatre alive in the South Sound.

Contact Centerstage's Development Manager, Julie Kissick Malloy, at 253-298-9170 or julie@centerstagetheatre.com for sponsorship opportunities.

Centerstage opens 2020-21 Season with Theatre Magic (And Other Things We Need.)

Due to state government mandates and best safety practices, Centerstage Theatre's first show of the 2020-21 season -- The Magic of Theatre (And Other Things We Need) - will be offered virtually starting Oct. 25. Visit www.centerstagetheatre.com for details on upcoming shows, season ticket options and to purchase tickets.

