CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY Comes To Seattle July 31

KeyBank Broadway at The Paramount is thrilled to announce that Roald Dahl's CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY will play The Paramount Theatre from July 31 through August 11.

Roald Dahl's CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY tells the story of Willy Wonka, world famous inventor of the Everlasting Gobstopper, who has just made an astonishing announcement. His marvelous-and mysterious-factory is opening its gates...to a lucky few. That includes young Charlie Bucket, whose life definitely needs sweetening. He and four other golden ticket winners will embark on a mesmerizing, life-changing journey through Wonka's world of pure imagination. Get ready for Oompa-Loompas, incredible inventions, the great glass elevator, and more, more, more at this everlasting showstopper!

With direction by three-time Tony Award winner Jack O'Brien, Roald Dahl's CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY features music by Grammy, Emmy and Tony Award winner Marc Shaiman, lyrics by Grammy and Tony Award winners Scott Wittman and Marc Shaiman, a book by Artistic Director of Edinburgh's Royal Lyceum theatre David Greig, choreography by Tony Award nominee and Emmy Award winner Joshua Bergasse and includes additional songs by Leslie Bricusse and Anthony Newley from the 1971 Warner Bros. motion picture.

Roald Dahl's CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY features scenic and costume design by five-time Tony Award nominee Mark Thompson, lighting design by four-time Tony Award nominee Japhy Weideman, sound design by Andrew Keister, projection design by Jeff Sugg, puppet and illusion design by Obie and Drama Desk Award winner Basil Twist, orchestrations by three-time Tony Award winner Doug Besterman and music supervision by Nicholas Skilbeck.

The hit Broadway musical features songs from the original film, including "Pure Imagination," "The Candy Man," and "I've Got a Golden Ticket," alongside a toe-tapping and ear-tickling new score from the songwriters from Hairspray.

Roald Dahl's CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY is produced by Warner Bros. Theatre Ventures (Mark Kaufman), Langley Park Productions (Kevin McCormick) and Neal Street Productions (Sam Mendes, Caro Newling).

Roald Dahl's CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY will be at Seattle's Paramount Theatre for 16 performances. More information and a link to the ticketing for the Seattle engagement can be found here: https://www.stgpresents.org/calendar/3952/roald-dahl-s-charlie-and-the-chocolate-factory

Tickets start at $30 and are available on-line at STGPresents.org, Ticketmaster.com, by calling 1-800-982-2787 or in person at The Paramount Theatre Box Office (Monday through Friday, 10am to 6pm).

Roald Dahl's CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY is part of the 2018/2019 KeyBank Broadway at The Paramount series, presented by Seattle Theatre Group, with support for the ninth year from KeyBank as the series title sponsor. Brotherton Cadillac is the official auto sponsor, The Hotel Theodore is the official sponsor hotel and Delta Airlines is the official airline sponsor of KeyBank Broadway at The Paramount.

For more information, visit www.CharlieOnBroadway.com





